EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace is now open for the season

Karen Doradea
|
May 11 2022, 2:24 pm
Patio season is in full swing, and The Ritz-Carlton Toronto has opened its gorgeous EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace for some cocktails and apps.

This hidden gem gives a chance for guests to escape the busy Toronto scene, lounge on a stunning patio surrounded by greenery and have one of their seasonally-inspired drinks.

Their cocktail menu features locally-sourced ingredients and is inspired by gardens, tropical vibes and classic cinema.

Some of the new drinks include Interlude, made with lavender and blue tea-infused Tanqueray Gin, Fino Sherry, honey, fresh lemon and Prosecco.

Another strong choice is their Enter the Dragon cocktail, which features Caribbean rum, dragon fruit, mint and citrus flavours with habanero tincture.

Reservations can be made to lounge on their patio online.

Address: At The Ritz-Carlton – 181 Wellington Street West
Hours: 416-572-8094

Website | Instagram

