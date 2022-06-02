8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: June 3 to 5

With temperatures rising, there’s so much more to do in Toronto this weekend.

Kick things off with a concert by Bastille this Friday, then shop local at various pop-up events, and see Halsey in concert.

If you’ve always wanted to learn salsa or ballet, now’s your chance because there are several free classes happening this weekend. And make sure to check out a massive street festival on Dundas Street West starting on Friday.

What: Get swept up in a world of magic during the theatre production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play begins 19 years after the end of the Harry Potter series and introduces a new generation of students at Hogwarts.

Where: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria Street

Price: From $69

What: Canada’s National Ballet School is throwing a Block Party at its Toronto campus where you can join free workshops for hip-hop, Afrofusion, and ballet, regardless of your age or skill level. There will also be scavenger hunts, live performances, as well as food trucks. Check here for the full schedule of events.

When: June 4

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 400 Jarvis Street

Price: Free

What: You’re sure to find unique pieces at the Toronto Made Market. The pop-up shop is the perfect place to shop for accessories, home décor, clothing, food, and so much more.

When: June 5

Time: 12 pm to 7 pm

Where: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West

What: Celebrations are in full swing for the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival. If you’ve always wanted to see if bachata or salsa is for you, there are two free dance classes being held this Sunday. There’s no registration required. Simply show up at Dance Mania for free classes.

When: June 5

Time: Bachata for beginners 4:30 pm, salsa for beginners 5:30 pm

Where: Dance Mania, 245 West Beaver Creek Road #5A, Richmond Hill

Price: Free

What: Get ready to party as Halsey brings her Love and Power tour to Toronto. The Grammy-nominated artist will be performing singles such as “The Tradition” and “Lilith” from her album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

When: June 5

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage

Price: From $52.25

What: Over 80 artists will be taking over The Bentway during the Liberty Village Art Crawl for a day packed with design, art and live music. Shop for home décor, skin care, jewelry, art and so much more. The event is free and furry friends are welcome.

When: June 4

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: The Bentway, 250 Fort York Boulevard

Price: Free

What: After two years, the former Dundas West Fest is back and has now been rebranded as Do West Fest. The event will take place over three days along a stretch of Dundas Street in the centre of Little Portugal. Expect live music, children’s activities, loads of patios, and food trucks.

When: June 3 to 5

Where: Dundas Street West between Lansdowne Avenue and Ossington

What: British rock band Bastille will be bringing down the house at History this Friday. The group, known for the hit song “Pompeii” will be in Toronto as part of the North American leg of the Give me the Future tour.

When: June 3

Time: 7 pm

Where: History, 1663 Queen Street East

Price: From $79.25