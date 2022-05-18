Support and shop local at the Toronto Made Market next month

An artisan market filled with dozens of local businesses is coming to Toronto next month, and it’s the perfect way to support local makers and creators.

The Toronto Made Market: Summer Edition will welcome guests in-person at The Great Hall on June 5, and virtually from June 1 to July 1.

The in-person event will run from 12 to 7 pm and will showcase a variety of locally handcrafted, designed, and curated items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Made Market (@torontomademarket)

You might also like: You can see free drive-in movies in Ontario starting this month

Recreate iconic “Friends” scenes at this Toronto experience

A three-day Harry Styles pop-up store is coming to Toronto

Toronto Made Market: Summer Edition is presented by Celebrate Toronto and is family-friendly and free to attend. Guests will be able to shop from 40 local vendors while sipping on complimentary lemonade.

The list of vendors includes Love Jewelry, handcrafted exotic accessories including bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Made Market (@torontomademarket)

Guests can also prepare for a day at the beach or at the pool by visiting Coco Myo and checking out their sustainable luxe swimwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Made Market (@torontomademarket)

And if you’re hungry, make sure to stop by A+ Smoodees and NuttyHero Nut & Seed Butter to keep your energy up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Made Market (@torontomademarket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Made Market (@torontomademarket)

Other items available to purchase include apparel, bath and beauty products, footwear, and more.

Celebrate Toronto is offering free Zumba classes for the first 100 attendees of the in-person event, and the non-profit organization’s beloved mascot, Remi the Raccoon, will be giving away prizes from participating vendors throughout the day.

For the list of vendors, check out torontomademarket.com.