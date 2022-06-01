EventsArtsConcertsDH Community Partnership

A ’90s-themed divas, drag and dance party is happening in GTA this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 1 2022, 2:00 pm
A ’90s-themed divas, drag and dance party is happening in GTA this month
Brooke Lynn Hytes (@jamiequeenwest/Instagram) | 90s Nostalgia/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sandra Ainsley Gallery presents Tim Tate and Michael Janis

Fri, June 3, 11:00am

Sandra Ainsley Gallery presents Tim Tate and Michael Janis
ZWILLING Warehouse Sale

Sat, June 4, 10:00am

ZWILLING Warehouse Sale
Block Party

Sat, June 4, 11:00am

Block Party
State of the Union: Voices of Change

Thu, June 16, 7:00pm

State of the Union: Voices of Change

Ain’t no party like a ’90s party. Especially when it’s an official Pride event too!

90s Nostalgia is bringing back the Electric Circus to Vaughan on June 24 and 25 with two exciting Pride-themed shows: Freestyle Fridays and Divas & Drag Queens.

The lineup of Divas, Drag Queens and music stars is sure to have you feeling summer vibes, and tickets are on sale now.

90s Nostalgia

90s Nostalgia/Submitted

The wild weekend kicks off with Freestyle Friday, headlined by musical artist Stevie B and featuring Lil Suzy, Cover Girls, Trinere, Joee, Rockell, and Elissa with DJ Danny D.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 90’s Nostalgia (@90snostalgia.ca)

Saturday’s main event — Divas and Drag Queens — is also the first-ever drag queen show to be performed in Vaughan. Organizers are pulling out all the stops with drag superstars Brooke Lynn Hytes, Symone, Tynomi Banks, Denali Foxx, Utica, Gia Metric, Pythia and Adriana gracing the stage at Improv Canada plaza.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brooke Lynn Hytes (@bhytes)

Attendees will also be dancing all night long to a star-studded Divas lineup that includes performances by Estelle, Kiesza, Dev, Delaney Jane, Rêve, Ryland James, Laraw, Simone Denny of Love Inc., Robin S, Corina, and Charvoni of Black Box.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Estelle (@estelledarlings)

To top it all off, there will be local food trucks, beverages and local vendors, and fun and games for everyone to enjoy!

So don’t delay. Get your tickets and get ready for a blast from the past.

90s Nostalgia: Freestyle Fridays and Divas & Drag Queens

When: June 24 and 25, 2022
Time: 6 pm (Friday), 1 pm (Saturday)
Where: Improve  Canada plaza on Keele Street and Steeles Avenue near Highway 407
Cost: Various, purchase online

Instagram

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Concerts
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.