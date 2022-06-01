A ’90s-themed divas, drag and dance party is happening in GTA this month

State of the Union: Voices of Change

Ain’t no party like a ’90s party. Especially when it’s an official Pride event too!

90s Nostalgia is bringing back the Electric Circus to Vaughan on June 24 and 25 with two exciting Pride-themed shows: Freestyle Fridays and Divas & Drag Queens.

The lineup of Divas, Drag Queens and music stars is sure to have you feeling summer vibes, and tickets are on sale now.

The wild weekend kicks off with Freestyle Friday, headlined by musical artist Stevie B and featuring Lil Suzy, Cover Girls, Trinere, Joee, Rockell, and Elissa with DJ Danny D.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90’s Nostalgia (@90snostalgia.ca)

Saturday’s main event — Divas and Drag Queens — is also the first-ever drag queen show to be performed in Vaughan. Organizers are pulling out all the stops with drag superstars Brooke Lynn Hytes, Symone, Tynomi Banks, Denali Foxx, Utica, Gia Metric, Pythia and Adriana gracing the stage at Improv Canada plaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Lynn Hytes (@bhytes)

Attendees will also be dancing all night long to a star-studded Divas lineup that includes performances by Estelle, Kiesza, Dev, Delaney Jane, Rêve, Ryland James, Laraw, Simone Denny of Love Inc., Robin S, Corina, and Charvoni of Black Box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estelle (@estelledarlings)

To top it all off, there will be local food trucks, beverages and local vendors, and fun and games for everyone to enjoy!

So don’t delay. Get your tickets and get ready for a blast from the past.

When: June 24 and 25, 2022

Time: 6 pm (Friday), 1 pm (Saturday)

Where: Improve Canada plaza on Keele Street and Steeles Avenue near Highway 407

Cost: Various, purchase online

Instagram