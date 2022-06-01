Collision returns to Toronto this month with a stacked lineup of tech stars

Technology giants and industry leaders from around the world are coming to Toronto this month to attend North America’s fastest-growing technology event.

Collision, created by the team behind Web Summit, is hosting its first in-person event

in two years from June 20 to 23 in the Enercare Centre.

Collision 2022 is welcoming over 33,000 attendees from around the globe for an action-packed three days of speakers, networking, pitch sessions and workshops, and more. And tickets are on sale now.

“It’s a privilege to play an important part in Toronto’s reopening, as thousands travel from across the world to do business and meet each other again in person,” said Paddy Cosgrave, founder and CEO at Collision, in a release. “While we’ve successfully hosted Collision online for the past two years, with 140,000 virtual attendees, nothing compares to in-person events.”

More than 900 speakers, 1,250 startups, 1,200 journalists, 850 investors and 100

unicorn companies from over 140 countries are taking part in Collision, making the tech event the largest international gathering in Toronto in more than two years.

Speakers already announced for the ninth Collision event includes Wndr co-founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg, ACLU president Deborah Archer, Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, and Canadian literature icon Margaret Atwood.

“This is an exciting moment for our city as we continue to reopen. The decision from Collision to host an in-person event this year reinforces the confidence I have in our city and all that we have to offer,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement. “During this event, we will have the opportunity to showcase the growing technology and innovation sector in Toronto and our deep pool of diverse tech professionals – all of which will help create more employment opportunities and investments and ensure that we come back stronger than ever.

“I look forward to welcoming startups, governments, organizations and visitors from around the world to Toronto in June.”

Collision attendees will have lots to discover on the exhibition floor, with partnership space selling out in April. This year’s conference will showcase over 250 global partners, which is up from 100 in 2019. Companies include Snap, Google Cloud, TikTok, AWS, RBC, Siemens, KPMG, CAE, Interac and Crypto.com.

More than 120 national, regional and local trade delegations will also be participating in Collision to explore business opportunities with an international audience.

When: June 2o to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Enercare Centre – 100 Princes’ Boulevard Unit 1, Toronto

Tickets: Purchase online