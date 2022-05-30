8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: May 30 to June 3

Between Do West Fest and the beginning of Pride Month, festival season in Toronto is finally back. This week, take pictures under colourful archways in midtown Toronto, try new burger combinations, and go to a free Harry Potter event at Yonge-Dundas this Tuesday afternoon.

Since it’s going to be a hot Monday and Tuesday, cool off with rare drinks from a new snack shop where you can also buy rare Oreos and candy from around the world.

What: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Toronto and with preparations in full swing, Mirvish Productions is celebrating the show’s Canadian premiere in style. The company is hosting a free event at Yonge-Dundas Square where fans can meet the show’s cast members, get freebies, and board the double-decker #HopOnTheCursedChild bus. The first 100 people dressed as their favourite characters have the chance to win handmade sweets.

When: May 31

Time: 12 pm to 2 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free

What: Get snacking at Dank Mart, the Vancouver-based snack shop that just opened its Toronto location. Mornings are going to be a lot sweeter with Dunkaroos and Wendy’s Frosty cereal, then try red velvet or mint Oreos from Korea.

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Dank Mart, 399 Queen Street West

What: Launched on May 23, The Colourway is a free outdoor art installation described as a “whimsical, pop-up rainbow walkway.” Take photos, use the hashtag #TheColourway, tag @bocconedeli, and @yongestclair, visit Boccone Deli & Pizza and show them your Instagram photo for a free slice of pizza. The rainbow arches are made with over 5,000 pool noodles that will later be recycled.

When: Until June 24

Where: 1479 Yonge Street, directly in front of the Loblaws

Price: Free

What: Kick off Pride Month with a bunch of events starting on June 1. There’s a flag-raising at 9 am at Toronto City Hall, an event at Toronto Zoo, art installations that can be found across the city, and so much more. Check here for event information.

When: From June 1

Where: Various

What: If you’re craving a cheeseburger and feeling adventurous, check out this Toronto restaurant that cooks up unique creations every week. Try the mac ‘n cheese breaded burger or a burger stuffed with cheese curds.

Time: Tuesday to Friday 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 9 pm, closed Monday

Where: Kitchen on Sixth, 2976 Lakeshore Boulevard West

What: After two years, the former Dundas West Fest is back and has now been rebranded as Do West Fest. The event will take place over three days along a stretch of Dundas Street in the centre of Little Portugal. Expect live music, children’s activities, loads of patios, and food trucks.

When: June 3 to 5

Where: Dundas Street West between Lansdowne Avenue and Ossington

What: Popular Canadian chain Swiss Chalet might be known for its rotisserie chicken but the chain is adding a little spice to the season with a Nashville Hot-inspired menu available for a limited time. Try hand-breaded crispy chicken and Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich tossed in a hot glaze. Yum!

Where: At participating locations

What: Are you a country music fan? Well, get ready because Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, two of country music’s biggest acts, have teamed up for the Bandwagon Tour and will be heading to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

When: June 2

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West