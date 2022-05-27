FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Dank Mart to open its Toronto location this weekend

Hanna McLean
May 27 2022, 5:27 pm
Dank Mart to open its Toronto location this weekend
Photo: Kevin Wong

A Vancouver-based snack shop known for its limited-edition and out-of-this-world treats is gearing up to open in Toronto: Dank Mart.

This concept will be launching at 399 Queen Street West, where folks will find shelves packed with rare and hard-to-find snacks.

Photo: Kevin Wong

Think Red Velvet Chips Ahoy cookies, Cocoa Pebbles chocolate bars, black cherry Pepsi, and of course, Toronto-themed eats like commemorative Rice Krispies.

Photo: Kevin Wong

Beyond the walls of never-before-seen cereal options, drinks, and candies, patrons can expect awesome music, vibes, and the opportunity to grab a Legendary Dank Pack (LDP).

LDPs are available in-store and online. This offering is a curated box of dope snacks and sips that changes monthly. If you want a taste of a variety of amazingness, we urge you to snag one of these bad boys.

Dant Mark

LDPs (Photo: Kevin Wong)

Dank Mart Toronto officially opens Saturday, May 28. Find it open from 11 am to 11 pm.

Happy hype snacking, Toronto!

Photo: Kevin Wong

Dank Mart Toronto

Address: 399 Queen Street West, Toronto

Instagram

