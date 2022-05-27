A Vancouver-based snack shop known for its limited-edition and out-of-this-world treats is gearing up to open in Toronto: Dank Mart.

This concept will be launching at 399 Queen Street West, where folks will find shelves packed with rare and hard-to-find snacks.

Think Red Velvet Chips Ahoy cookies, Cocoa Pebbles chocolate bars, black cherry Pepsi, and of course, Toronto-themed eats like commemorative Rice Krispies.

Beyond the walls of never-before-seen cereal options, drinks, and candies, patrons can expect awesome music, vibes, and the opportunity to grab a Legendary Dank Pack (LDP).

LDPs are available in-store and online. This offering is a curated box of dope snacks and sips that changes monthly. If you want a taste of a variety of amazingness, we urge you to snag one of these bad boys.

Dank Mart Toronto officially opens Saturday, May 28. Find it open from 11 am to 11 pm.

Happy hype snacking, Toronto!

Dank Mart Toronto

Address: 399 Queen Street West, Toronto

Instagram