Wet'n'Wild Toronto just announced its opening date for the summer

Start making plans because Wet’n’Wild is set to open next month. The Brampton-based waterpark just announced that it’s opening on June 11 and that it’s getting ready for a “busy summer.”

The park spans 45 acres and features many attractions for thrill-seekers and chill seekers alike.

Try not to scream as you shoot out of one of the many colourful slides, such as the Oh Canada!, which boasts a near-vertical chute.

Splash around in the Big Surf, a huge pool filled with half a million gallons of water. Or just ponder life as you slowly float along the lazy river, otherwise known as the Muskoka Soakah.

For younger guests, there’s the Bear Footin’ Bay, which includes mini slides, a tipping bucket, and spray toys. There’s also the Krazy Kanuck family raft ride and the Klondike Express mat slide racer.

And if you don’t feel like walking from one end of the park to the other, don’t worry: just take the Jet Stream Zipline.

“Wet’n’Wild is the perfect destination for a day of water-filled adventure, whether you’re visiting with friends, family or on your own,” said Steve Mayer, General Manager at Wet’n’Wild Toronto. “It is shaping up to be an amazing summer season here at the park.”

Wet’n’Wild Toronto

When: June 11

Time: Check here for days and hours of operation

Where: 7855 Finch Avenue West, Brampton

Price: Weekday ticket $44.95, any day ticket $49.95.