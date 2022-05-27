Events

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
May 27 2022, 8:00 pm
There’s a new Instagram-worthy spot in town or, rather, in midtown Toronto to be exact.

Launched on May 23, The Colourway is a free outdoor art installation described as a “whimsical, pop-up rainbow walkway.”

The attraction, which will be around until June 24 and was designed by Connie Lei and Gillian Walczak, architects at Gensler’s Toronto office. The art installation is part of the company’s community impact initiative and was created for the Yonge + St. Clair BIA. It’s located at 1479 Yonge Street, right in front of Loblaws.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freddie Render (@renderingfreddie)

The rainbow walkway was made using over 5,000 pool noodles that have been returned or had manufacturing defects. While they would normally be recycled, for now, they’re being used as cool street art. The result is a fun and vibrant neighbourhood addition that’s sure to add colour to your photos.

The installation took two months of planning, two weeks of in-office building, two days of on-site building in the middle of a storm, and lots of help from volunteers.

The idea behind the arches was to “engage people and reconnect the community.”

“As you walk beneath the playful archways, the clusters of colours softly encircle you,” according to an artists’ statement. “It blooms from the ground and is ever-changing in form as people come to interact with it.”

Planning a visit? Use the hashtag #TheColourway, tag @bocconedeli, and @yongestclair. Then visit Boccone Deli & Pizza at 1384 Yonge Street and show them your Instagram photo for a free slice of pizza.

Or pop into Presse Café at 40 St. Clair Avenue West, show them your photo, order a pastry, and get a drip coffee of any size for free. Check here for a list of other participating businesses.

The Colourway

When: Until June 24

Where: 1479 Yonge Street, directly in front of the Loblaws

Price: Free

