Check out this delightful rainbow walkway made out of 5,000 pool noodles in midtown Toronto
There’s a new Instagram-worthy spot in town or, rather, in midtown Toronto to be exact.
Launched on May 23, The Colourway is a free outdoor art installation described as a “whimsical, pop-up rainbow walkway.”
The attraction, which will be around until June 24 and was designed by Connie Lei and Gillian Walczak, architects at Gensler’s Toronto office. The art installation is part of the company’s community impact initiative and was created for the Yonge + St. Clair BIA. It’s located at 1479 Yonge Street, right in front of Loblaws.
View this post on Instagram
The rainbow walkway was made using over 5,000 pool noodles that have been returned or had manufacturing defects. While they would normally be recycled, for now, they’re being used as cool street art. The result is a fun and vibrant neighbourhood addition that’s sure to add colour to your photos.
The installation took two months of planning, two weeks of in-office building, two days of on-site building in the middle of a storm, and lots of help from volunteers.
The idea behind the arches was to “engage people and reconnect the community.”
“As you walk beneath the playful archways, the clusters of colours softly encircle you,” according to an artists’ statement. “It blooms from the ground and is ever-changing in form as people come to interact with it.”
View this post on Instagram
Planning a visit? Use the hashtag #TheColourway, tag @bocconedeli, and @yongestclair. Then visit Boccone Deli & Pizza at 1384 Yonge Street and show them your Instagram photo for a free slice of pizza.
- You might also like:
- Wet'n'Wild Toronto just announced its opening date for the summer
- Blast from the past: 7 rides that used to exist at Canada's Wonderland (PHOTOS)
- This downtown Toronto patio just got a creepy "Stranger Things" makeover
Or pop into Presse Café at 40 St. Clair Avenue West, show them your photo, order a pastry, and get a drip coffee of any size for free. Check here for a list of other participating businesses.
The Colourway
When: Until June 24
Where: 1479 Yonge Street, directly in front of the Loblaws
Price: Free