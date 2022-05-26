This Toronto food spot creates new, wild burger combinations every week
Sometimes a regular cheeseburger just doesn’t do the trick — you need more flavour, more substance. This Toronto eatery cooks up massively wild burger creations and they look way too good.
Kitchen On Sixth serves a variety of menu items like your typical fish and chips, steak, and meatloaf. What stands this place apart apart is its weekly burger combinations.
This spot makes wild creations stacked with premium ingredients like beef stuffed with cheese curds, bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion or octopus takoyaki combination with tempura bacon, pickled ginger slaw, miso ketchup, and sweet mayo.
There is even a burger made with breaded mac ‘n cheese!
Every week there’s something new and the joint usually shares its delicious combinations on its Instagram page.
Along with the massive burgs’, there is also a ton of offers available throughout the week, including buck a shuck, Tiki Saturday, and more. Check out the events page here.
Kitchen On Sixth
Address: 2976 Lakeshore Boulevard West
Phone: 647-349-4412
Website | Instagram