8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: June 27 to July 3
When it comes to events, even weekdays in Toronto are busy this summer! There’s a fun and free, all-inclusive dance party at Cabana Poolbar, and a lot is happening for music fans, such as a Josh Groban concert and star-studded performances at Toronto’s biggest jazz festival.
When it comes to food, there’s a popular American chicken wings chain opening this week, and if you need to cool off, treat yourself to something sweet like matcha ice cream at one of Toronto’s newest ice cream shops. It’s definitely worth staying up late, even on a school night.
Attend an all-inclusive dance party
What: Put on your dancing shoes and head over to DanceAble 2022. Now in its fifth year, the dance party invites members of Toronto’s disabled community to dance the night away to top 40 tracks with family and friends. The event is organized by Variety Ontario and Substance Cares.
When: June 28
Time: 6 pm to 9 pm
Where: Cabana Poolbar, 11 Polson Street
Price: Free. Book tickets here
See Josh Groban in concert
What: American singer-songwriter Josh Groban will be taking over the Budweiser Stage this Tuesday. Groban will be in Toronto as part of his Harmony Tour and performing in various cities across North America.
When: June 28
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Price: From $47.60
Go out for chicken wings
What: American wings chain Wingstop is finally opening this week, with plans for three more locations across Toronto. Opt for the popular honey garlic or lemon pepper. If you love it spicy, then find out if you can handle the eye-watering atomic wings seasoned with habanero peppers.
When: Opens June 29
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
Where: Wingstop, 2218 Bloor Street West
Go out for ice-cream
What: Cool off with a delicious cup or colourful cone of ice cream with sprinkles or fresh fruit at Happy Sundae, a new ice cream shop in Toronto’s King Street West. The hard ice cream is made by Mapton’s Organic Dairy Farm, while the soft-serve ice cream is made fresh in-house. Choose from matcha, lavender, red velvet, salted blue corn, and orange creamsicle. They also have dairy-free and gluten-free options.
Time: Weekdays 1 pm to 10 pm, weekends 1 pm to 11 pm
Where: Happy Sundae, 85 Portland Street
Go to a summer festival
What: Rhythms of Canada Festival 2022 is a spectacular summer event that celebrates Canada’s diversity. There are clay tile-making workshops, family tours, chess tournaments, pop-up performances, a festival souk, and much more.
When: June 28 to July 3
Time: Varies
Where: Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive
Price: Some events are free. Check here for ticket information
Check out a contemporary dance performance
What: Story, story, die. premiered in Oslo, Norway, in May 2019, and it’s finally coming to Toronto this week. The interdisciplinary performance is part of the Torque dance series and the year-long Nordic Bridges initiative. It’s choreographed by Artistic Director Alan Lucien Øyen, and it’s a commentary on a fast and fading “conditional” love.
When: June 28 to 29
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay West
Price: Suggested $20 to 95; pay what you wish
Go to a jazz festival
What: If you love jazz, you’ll love the amazing lineup during the TD Jazz Fest, now in its 35th year. There’s a mix of free events and ticketed performances this week by Gregory Porter, Michael Kaeschammer, and Smokey Robinson.
When: Until July 3
Where: Various
Price: Free and ticketed. Check here for more information
Go to a pet-friendly event
What: Attend the soft launch of Bark Yard, a new space for pets and pet parents alike. Dogs can run around at this off-leash park while you can “grab a drink and soak up the sun.” In addition to live music and drink specials, dog treats from Courage Cookies will also be available.
When: June 29
Time: 5 pm to 8 pm
Where: stackt, 28 Bathurst Street
Price: Free