EventsSummer

Grab your swimsuits! This floating water park in Ontario is finally opening this month

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jun 16 2022, 5:30 pm
Grab your swimsuits! This floating water park in Ontario is finally opening this month
@supersplashstmarys/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
TORONTO WELCOMES THE WORLD’S FIRST WHEAT DISPENSARY

Thu, June 9, 7:20am

TORONTO WELCOMES THE WORLD’S FIRST WHEAT DISPENSARY
ROCK & ROLL FOREVER

Sat, June 18, 10:00am

ROCK & ROLL FOREVER
Yorkville Exotic Car Show (YECS)

Sun, June 19, 12:00pm

Yorkville Exotic Car Show (YECS)
KIND Summer Fair

Tue, July 5, 3:00pm

KIND Summer Fair

We love a lazy river as much as the next person but sometimes running across a giant inflatable while trying not to fall in the water also sounds like an amazing time.

And that’s exactly what you can expect at Super Splash at St. Mary’s, Ontario, a water park that promises “exhilarating fun, while mentally and physically challenging all players.”

Can’t swim? Not a problem.

“You do not need to know how to swim to enjoy the super splash park,” reads an Instagram post. “You only need to be comfortable in deep water and be able to kick your legs to swim out to the park!”

 

There’s a 12-foot Action Tower that you can climb using handles or a mountain rope. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy the view, then slide down or jump off the diving point.

“We aim for an atmosphere where all players become friends,” according to a statement on the website. “Often, a game of Man Hunt will get started on the SuperSplash and soon almost everyone joins in!”

And if you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate a special occasion, the park looks like the perfect place to host a birthday party, a team-building event, or other private functions.

Super Splash is scheduled to open on June 25. In order to access the park, you’ll need to pay for a pass to St. Marys Quarry. You can purchase tickets for Super Splash onsite but we’d suggest buying them online in advance for the date and time slot you prefer to avoid disappointment. A life jacket is also included in admission.

Get ready to get soaked!

Super Splash

When: June 25

Time: Daily 11 am to 7:30 pm

Where: St. Marys Quarry, 425 Water Street, St. Marys

Price: $25 for two hours

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.