An all-inclusive evening of music, dancing, and celebration of those with disabilities is happening on Toronto’s waterfront this month.

DanceAble 2022, taking place on Tuesday, June 28 at Cabana Pool Bar, invites members of the city’s disabled community to dance the night away alongside their family and friends.

The fifth annual event by Variety Ontario and Substance Cares is free to attend for those ages 10 and up, and all abilities are welcome to join the fun.

View this post on Instagram



“Following two years of virtual events we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate DanceAble’s fifth year in person again at Cabana Pool Bar,” said Karen Stintz, president and CEO, Variety Ontario, in a release. “Our goal is to create an open and inclusive event with the help of our partners that celebrates those with disabilities and offers a place for them to be themselves, and to hopefully create some incredible memories.”

DanceAble was launched in 2017 to spotlight and celebrate those with disabilities. The event also gives families, businesses, and the local community an opportunity to connect through an inclusive and accessible experience for people of all abilities.

“I am extremely excited at the opportunity to re-connect and see over 1,000 happy faces at DanceAble this year,” said Neil Forester, co-founder of Substance Cares and founder of DanceAble in a statement. “This event means a lot to so many people, so we’re excited to return bigger and better than before.”

Attendees of the free DanceAble 2022 will party on Polson Pier to the music provided by DJ Drew, DJ Stevie P, and DJ Danny D. Z103.5’s co-host Tony Monaco is the emcee for the event, Pizza Nova is providing snacks, and there may even be some special surprise performances.

“We are excited to collaborate with Variety Ontario and Substance Cares to create another unforgettable DanceAble event at Cabana Pool Bar,” said Charles Khabouth, CEO and Founder, INK Entertainment Group in a release. “It’s a privilege to support this event and the incredible work these organizations carry out to foster accessibility and inclusiveness within the community, and we think this is going to be the best year yet!”

When: June 28, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Cabana Pool Bar – 11 Polson Street, Toronto

Tickets: Free, available online