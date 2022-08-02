7 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 2 to 7

If you had a festival-packed long weekend with the Caribbean Carnival, VELD, and loads of food events, we’re happy to tell you that this week will be no different.

Start the weekend early with a concert by Swedish House Mafia this Friday and an epic VIP boat cruise on Thursday. Dance the night away at Kultureland then stuff your face with delicious vegan dishes at Vegandale. We’re definitely making the most of the summer.

What: American singer and comedian Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic brings his Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to Toronto. Catch him at The Danforth Music Hall this Tuesday.

When: August 2

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Avenue

Price: Check here for tickets

What: TD International Jerk Food and Music Festival is back after two years. The event kicks off with a VIP boat cruise on August 4, followed by performances by Brian McKnight, Maxi Priest, Alison Hinds, and Konshens at Centennial Park.

When: August 4 to 7

Time: Varies

Where: Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Road, Etobicoke

Price: Check here for details.

What: This Friday, Swedish House Mafia will be taking over Scotiabank Arena. Trio Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso are known for hits like “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Moth to a Flame.”

When: August 5

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Toronto Humane Society’s largest annual event is back! Paws in the Park will take place at Woodbine Park with lots of family-friendly activities such as the Pup Walk, a silent auction, dog training demos, a doggy fashion show, a beverage garden, and food trucks – and even a food truck for dogs! Proceeds from this event will help improve the lives of animals.

When: August 6

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen Street East

Price: Free admission

What: If you’re looking to party, head to Kultureland, a two-day music festival that offers the best mix of Afro-fusion, Latin Urbano, dancehall, and R&B. Artists include Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, Bolu Ajibade, Ms. Banks, and more. In addition to music by popular DJs, check out the e-sports arcade, international cuisine, and other activities.

When: August 6 to 7

Time: Varies

Where: Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Road

Price: Two-day general admission $255.66

What: The ultimate vegan food festival that’s taken place in cities like Dallas, Miami, LA, Chicago, and New York returns to Toronto at Fort York’s Garrison Common. With a massive list of vendors including 13 Suns Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine, Classico Vegano, Vegan AF, and The Vegan Pantry, you’ll want to make sure to bring your buddies and a massive appetite.

When: August 6

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Garrison Common, 100 Garrison Road

Price: General admission $15

What: We love a fancy lounge as much as the next person but sometimes people just want to chill someplace fun and unfussy. From Toronto’s oldest bar to a hole in the wall, check out our guide to 10 of Toronto’s dive bars.