9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: February 11 to 13

Between road closures and weekend protests downtown, you probably need something to help you unwind. Lucky for you, there are tons of things to do in Toronto this weekend!

Whether it’s getting in touch with your inner child on an LED swing or indulging yourself with a luxurious Valentine’s Day staycation (because you deserve it), here’s a roundup of things to do this weekend.

What: The Nordic Lights is an outdoor winter experience co-produced with Fjord Studio. The outdoor public light art installation by Nordic and Canadian artists features massive LED doodles as well as interactive artwork. It’s on until February 21, so grab your buddies, hop on the LED swings, and reminisce about your playground days.

When: Until February 21

Where: 235 Queens Quay West

What: Remember the super popular NSFW waffles last summer? The pop-up selling them has just opened a permanent location. Members Only Waffle House is now on Queen Street and is serving phallic-shaped waffles on a stick in three flavours: the Plain Johnson for $8, the Founding Member for $9, and the VIP for $10.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm

Where: 592 Queen Street

Grab some hot dogs by Snoop Dogg What: To celebrate the Super Bowl and Snoop Dogg’s upcoming performance, Forno Cultura will be serving free hotdogs for one day only. There will also be some Snoop Dogg merch available. Don’t feel like heading out? You can always order on Skip the Dishes. When: February 11 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1056 Queen Street West

What: Itching for a vacation but can’t face the hassle of plane travel? Le Germain Hotel Toronto is offering a luxurious package that includes a one-night stay along with a four-course dinner, a bottle of wine and in-room breakfast. Valet parking is included.

Where: 30 Mercer Street or 75 Bremner Boulevard

What: Iconic Toronto hotel Gladstone House recently opened up their Bistro + Bar, and they’re offering a special V-Day meal to put the cherry on top of your plans.

Get a three-course meal, with main options like herb-roasted filet of beef, pan-roasted Fogo island cod, or an indulgent serving of agnolotti. End your dinner on a sweet note with the V-Day special hazelnut chocolate bar, made with flourless almond cocoa cake and topped with whipped cream and chocolate ganache. Mmm!

When: This Valentine’s weekend

Where: Gladstone House, 1214 Queen Street West

What: Enjoy some live music and hot chocolate at a dedicated 10-day event that kicks off on Friday. Savour your drink with some s’mores as you warm yourself by the fire pits at stackt market. They also have spiked options! Entry is free, but make sure to book your ticket in advance.

When: Beginning February 11, 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: 28 Bathurst Street

What: We’re all hyped for the Super Bowl, but let’s be real, the food is also a huge part of the fun. We’ve rounded up the best places to get takeout to feed your crew. Whether it’s Indian cuisine or classic sports bar grub, we’ve got you covered.

Where: Multiple locations

What: If you can’t get enough of their crispy fried chicken sandwiches, head to Chick-fil-A’s newest location on Queen Street West. It’s the sixth Chick-fil-A restaurant in Canada and the second location in downtown Toronto.

When: Open from 10:30 am – 10 pm (closed on Sundays)

Where: 336 Queen Street West

What: The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is pulling out all the stops when it comes to serenading audiences this Valentine’s Day. They’ll be performing popular romantic songs from Titanic, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, and La La Land, as well as the iconic “Love Theme” from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet.

When: February 12 at 7:30 pm

Where: 60 Simcoe Street