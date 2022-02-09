7 restaurants to order Super Bowl takeout specials in Toronto
Super Bowl Sunday isn’t complete without mouthwatering fried goodness and savoury eats. Thankfully, a couple of Toronto restaurants have you covered.
For those wanting to watch the big game at home, hosting a few friends or rather avoid making a mess in the kitchen, some restos in the city have come up with special game day eats available to order for take-out.
From Indian cuisine to classic burgers and fries, here are some eateries in Toronto cooking up some heat for the big day:
Real Sports Bar & Grill
Meal kit with mini Jamaican beef patties, pierogi corndogs, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and more.
Address: 15 York St
Phone: 416-815-5983
Piano Piano
Pizza party pack – Margherita, Mediterranean, mushroom & onion, classic pepperoni, sweet hornet, and Sicilian sausage.
Address: 88 Harbour Street
Phone: 416-929-7788
Address: 623 Mount Pleasant Road
Phone: 416-483-9789
Mantra by Host
Popular Indian-style snacks like tandoori chicken wings, lamb sliders, butter chicken poutine and more.
Address: 2 O’Neill Road
Phone: 647-748-4678
The Heartbreak Chef
Wings, fried chicken, tater tots, poutine and more.
Address: 823 Dundas Street West
Phone: 437-214-0717
Wahlburgers
Pizza, spicy chicken wings, crispy thin onion rings, tater tots, four-pack of Bud Light or Molson Canadian tallboys.
Address: 46 Blue Jays Way
Phone: 416-489-8922
Marben
Bacon mac and cheese, beef and chipotle chilli, cheesy dogs and John’s Burger Kit.
Address: 488 Wellington Street West
Phone: 416-979-1990
La Palma
Buffalo chicken dip, wedge salad, pulled pork jerk sandwich, and dulce de leche cookies.
Address: 849 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-368-4567