Super Bowl Sunday isn’t complete without mouthwatering fried goodness and savoury eats. Thankfully, a couple of Toronto restaurants have you covered.

For those wanting to watch the big game at home, hosting a few friends or rather avoid making a mess in the kitchen, some restos in the city have come up with special game day eats available to order for take-out.

From Indian cuisine to classic burgers and fries, here are some eateries in Toronto cooking up some heat for the big day:

Meal kit with mini Jamaican beef patties, pierogi corndogs, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and more.

Address: 15 York St

Phone: 416-815-5983

Website | Instagram

Pizza party pack – Margherita, Mediterranean, mushroom & onion, classic pepperoni, sweet hornet, and Sicilian sausage.

Address: 88 Harbour Street

Phone: 416-929-7788

Address: 623 Mount Pleasant Road

Phone: 416-483-9789

Website | Instagram

Popular Indian-style snacks like tandoori chicken wings, lamb sliders, butter chicken poutine and more.

Address: 2 O’Neill Road

Phone: 647-748-4678

Website | Instagram

Wings, fried chicken, tater tots, poutine and more.

Address: 823 Dundas Street West

Phone: 437-214-0717

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Pizza, spicy chicken wings, crispy thin onion rings, tater tots, four-pack of Bud Light or Molson Canadian tallboys.

Address: 46 Blue Jays Way

Phone: 416-489-8922



Website | Instagram

Bacon mac and cheese, beef and chipotle chilli, cheesy dogs and John’s Burger Kit.

Address: 488 Wellington Street West

Phone: 416-979-1990

Website | Instagram

Buffalo chicken dip, wedge salad, pulled pork jerk sandwich, and dulce de leche cookies.

Address: 849 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-368-4567

Facebook | Instagram