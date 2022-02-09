Toronto's new Chick-fil-A officially opens its doors this week

Queen Street, get ready! Chick-fil-A will be opening the doors of its newest Toronto location this week, marking its fourth restaurant in the region.

Back in January, the fast-food chain told Daily Hive that they were gearing up to open the new location in early 2022.

We now have a date.

Customers will be able to get their Chick-fil-A fix at 336 Queen Street West, in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue, starting February 11.

Per renderings, the location will have ample indoor seating to enjoy your chicken sandwiches.

In honour of the opening, Chick-fil-A has donated USD25,000 to the Yonge Street Mission (YSM) Evergreen Centre for Street-Involved Youth.

“I’m excited to contribute to one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods by helping those in need in the Queen Street West community, providing personal growth opportunities to my team and showing care to all who walk through our doors,” said Keisse Azevedo, independent franchised Owner/Operator of the new Chick-fil-A location.

“I was struck by the kindness of my first experience at Chick-fil-A and am committed to bringing that same experience to all we have the pleasure of serving.”

In February of last year, the fast-food joint announced it would be opening two new Toronto locations in 2021; however, it only opened one in the Scarborough Town Centre food court.

As of Friday, Chick-fil-A will have four restaurants in the city, 709 Yonge Street, at the Yorkdale Mall, STC, and 336 Queen Street West. The company plans to open a ton of restaurant locations across the country by 2025.

This is their sixth location in Canada.