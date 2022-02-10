A Snoop Dogg hot dog stand is coming to Toronto for one day only

Toronto is getting free hot dogs at this one-day-only event thanks to SkipTheDishes’ newest collaboration with hip hop legend Snoop Dogg.

In celebration of the big game this weekend, on February 11 guests can stop by Forno Cultura at 1056 Queen Street West to get their hands on a free hot dog and some Snoop-inspired swag.

The delivery service also teased an upcoming song with the rapper on its Instagram, ready to drop this weekend, ahead of his Super Bowl performance.

If you’re gearing up to watch the big game at home, aimlessly scrolling for the best takeout options in Toronto to enjoy while you watch or looking for something fun to do in honour of the Super Bowl, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Who can say no to a free hot dog and goodies?

SkipTheDishes x Snoop Dogg game-day pop-up

When: February 11 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1056 Queen Street West