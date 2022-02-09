11 best local pizza spots to order from in Toronto

It’s National Pizza Day, so it’s the perfect time to check out that local pizzeria in your area. Toronto is loaded with a variety of eateries to check out.

There are a lot of hidden gems across the city, and without knowing, you might find your next go-to restaurant.

Here’s a list of local Toronto pizza shops to check out and enjoy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Pizza (@villagepizza_to)

Village Pizza’s slogan, “In Crust We Trust,” says all that we need to know: they love their ‘zas. Slice or a whole pie, options like THANKS, OBAMA!, their version of a Hawaiian pizza, HUNGRY VEGAN, and more definitely make their creations stand out.

Address: 761 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-551-9939

Address: 759 Dovercourt Road

Phone: 647-748-7737

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzeria Libretto (@pizzalibretto)

Besides their freshly made pizzas, Pizzeria Libretto makes at-home meals way more fun with their pizza and cocktail kits. Their Neapolitan kit comes with two wood-fired par-cooked doughs, San Marzano tomato sauce, two balls of fior di latte, parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Vegan cheese option available. You can also stock up on a couple of pies from their frozen menu options.

Address: 550 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 416-466-0400

Address: 221 Ossington Avenue

Phone: 416-532-8000

Address: 155 University Avenue

Phone: 416-551-0433

Address: 3011 Dundas Street West

Phone: 647-475-1646

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Assembly Pizza (@ga_pizza)

General Assembly offers their fresh pizzas in so many different ways, from delivery to curbside pick-up, frozen in-stores, and even through a subscription service! You can even order a kit to make your own pizzas at home. The possibilities seem almost endless.

Address: 331 Adelaide Street West

Phone: 416-583-5571

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casper’s Pizza (@casperspizzato)

Their menu includes a ton of pizza combinations with playful names like Every Dude on Tinder, The Flying Dutchman, Ghostface Killah, Ghost Rider, and many more. Order through UberEats.

Address: 777 Bay Street

Address: 500 Queen Street East

Address: 720 Spadina Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fourth Man in the Fire (@thefourthmaninthefirepizza)

Looking for a more filling meal? Try their Brooklyn-style pizza! They offer a variety of pizzas, changing up the classics and adding their own little twist.

Address: 832 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-792-3473

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PapaCeo (@papaceopizza)

Audrey Hepburn is not only the name of an actress from the Golden Age of Hollywood; it’s also the name of one of the best sellers at Papa CEO. Their creative names are just as amazing as their slices!

Address: 654 Spadina Avenue

Phone: 416-961-2222

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Getchell (@descendant_pizza)

Different than the traditional round pizzas, Descendant Pizza serves up, or better said, serves down, square, deep-dish style pies, made with a thick, chewy Sicilian crust.

Address: 1168 Queen Street East

Phone: 647-347-1168

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza e Pazzi (@pizza_e_pazzi)

Sometimes you’re looking for something more traditional when it comes to pizzas, and that’s okay. Pizza e Pazzi specializes in traditional pies that are definitely worth the price. Capricciosa, Napoletana, Margherita Verace.

Address: 1182 St. Clair Avenue West

Phone: 416-651-9999

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blondies Pizza (@blondies_pizza)

Red, Blonde, or Pink are the sauces that make-up Blondies Pizza’s perfect pies. They also offer vegan and gluten-free options. Some beloved choices include the Cold Drink/Hot Girl, topped with Ezzo pepperoni, jalapeño, honey and oregano, and probably most notable, Drake Was Here, dressed in bacon and pineapple, green pepper, and BBQ sauce.

Address: 1555 Dundas Street East

Phone: 437-341-1555

Address: 88 Ossington – Unit 2

Phone: 437-341-1555

Address: 265 Davenport Road

Phone: 437-341-1555

Address: 2486 Dundas Street West​

Phone: 437-341-1555

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKER (@makerpizza)

If you know, you know 👀 Matty Matheson’s Maker Pizza is the place to order from for quality, organic ingredients.

Address: 59 Cameron Street

Phone: 416-782-2000

Address: 1537 Avenue Road

Phone: 416-782-2000

Address: 388 Carlaw Avenue

Phone: 416-782-2000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North of Brooklyn Pizzeria (@northofbrooklyn)

Another TO classic that serves medium to large pies like this Arrabbiata & Eggplant combo. It’s made with Arrabbiata sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, grana padano, lemon zest, and parsley.

Address: 650.5 Queen Street West

Phone: 647-352-5700

Address: 469 Church Street

Phone: 647-980-7990

Address: 229 Geary Avenue

Phone: 647-929-9500

Address: 511 Rogers Road

Phone: 647-358-4800

Address: 663 Greenwood Avenue

Phone: 647-352-1000