11 best local pizza spots to order from in Toronto

It’s National Pizza Day, so it’s the perfect time to check out that local pizzeria in your area. Toronto is loaded with a variety of eateries to check out.
There are a lot of hidden gems across the city, and without knowing, you might find your next go-to restaurant.
Here’s a list of local Toronto pizza shops to check out and enjoy:
Village Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Village Pizza’s slogan, “In Crust We Trust,” says all that we need to know: they love their ‘zas. Slice or a whole pie, options like THANKS, OBAMA!, their version of a Hawaiian pizza, HUNGRY VEGAN, and more definitely make their creations stand out.
Address: 761 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-551-9939
Address: 759 Dovercourt Road
Phone: 647-748-7737
Pizzeria Libretto
View this post on Instagram
Besides their freshly made pizzas, Pizzeria Libretto makes at-home meals way more fun with their pizza and cocktail kits. Their Neapolitan kit comes with two wood-fired par-cooked doughs, San Marzano tomato sauce, two balls of fior di latte, parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Vegan cheese option available. You can also stock up on a couple of pies from their frozen menu options.
Address: 550 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 416-466-0400
Address: 221 Ossington Avenue
Phone: 416-532-8000
Address: 155 University Avenue
Phone: 416-551-0433
Address: 3011 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-475-1646
General Assembly
View this post on Instagram
General Assembly offers their fresh pizzas in so many different ways, from delivery to curbside pick-up, frozen in-stores, and even through a subscription service! You can even order a kit to make your own pizzas at home. The possibilities seem almost endless.
Address: 331 Adelaide Street West
Phone: 416-583-5571
Casper’s Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Their menu includes a ton of pizza combinations with playful names like Every Dude on Tinder, The Flying Dutchman, Ghostface Killah, Ghost Rider, and many more. Order through UberEats.
Address: 777 Bay Street
Address: 500 Queen Street East
Address: 720 Spadina Avenue
The Fourth Man in the Fire
View this post on Instagram
Looking for a more filling meal? Try their Brooklyn-style pizza! They offer a variety of pizzas, changing up the classics and adding their own little twist.
Address: 832 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-792-3473
Papa CEO Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Audrey Hepburn is not only the name of an actress from the Golden Age of Hollywood; it’s also the name of one of the best sellers at Papa CEO. Their creative names are just as amazing as their slices!
Address: 654 Spadina Avenue
Phone: 416-961-2222
Descendant – Detroit Style Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Different than the traditional round pizzas, Descendant Pizza serves up, or better said, serves down, square, deep-dish style pies, made with a thick, chewy Sicilian crust.
Address: 1168 Queen Street East
Phone: 647-347-1168
Pizza e Pazzi
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes you’re looking for something more traditional when it comes to pizzas, and that’s okay. Pizza e Pazzi specializes in traditional pies that are definitely worth the price. Capricciosa, Napoletana, Margherita Verace.
Address: 1182 St. Clair Avenue West
Phone: 416-651-9999
Blondie’s
View this post on Instagram
Red, Blonde, or Pink are the sauces that make-up Blondies Pizza’s perfect pies. They also offer vegan and gluten-free options. Some beloved choices include the Cold Drink/Hot Girl, topped with Ezzo pepperoni, jalapeño, honey and oregano, and probably most notable, Drake Was Here, dressed in bacon and pineapple, green pepper, and BBQ sauce.
Address: 1555 Dundas Street East
Phone: 437-341-1555
Address: 88 Ossington – Unit 2
Phone: 437-341-1555
Address: 265 Davenport Road
Phone: 437-341-1555
Address: 2486 Dundas Street West
Phone: 437-341-1555
Maker Pizza
View this post on Instagram
If you know, you know 👀 Matty Matheson’s Maker Pizza is the place to order from for quality, organic ingredients.
Address: 59 Cameron Street
Phone: 416-782-2000
Address: 1537 Avenue Road
Phone: 416-782-2000
Address: 388 Carlaw Avenue
Phone: 416-782-2000
North of Brooklyn
View this post on Instagram
Another TO classic that serves medium to large pies like this Arrabbiata & Eggplant combo. It’s made with Arrabbiata sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, grana padano, lemon zest, and parsley.
Address: 650.5 Queen Street West
Phone: 647-352-5700
Address: 469 Church Street
Phone: 647-980-7990
Address: 229 Geary Avenue
Phone: 647-929-9500
Address: 511 Rogers Road
Phone: 647-358-4800
Address: 663 Greenwood Avenue
Phone: 647-352-1000