8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: September 12 to 18
From food to festivals, this week is another busy one in Toronto.
Eat your way through Little India with tasty, budget-friendly eats, then head to Mississauga for a spectacular lights festival with Instagrammable installations.
Kid Cudi fans won’t want to miss his upcoming show this week at Scotiabank Arena. And the waterfront is about to be busier than usual with the return of the Redpath Waterfront Festival this weekend.
Head to the waterfront
View this post on Instagram
What: Enjoy live entertainment and delicious food at the weekend-long Redpath Waterfront Festival, back after two years. Take a tour of the Theodore TOO Tugboat, dance to music by Ari Hicks and Zenesoul, and try dishes from various food trucks.
When: September 17 to 18
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
Where: HTO Park and Sugar Beach
Price: Free
Eat your way through Little India
What: Not everyone’s willing to splurge on expensive meals these days, but you’ll always find the best deals in Toronto’s Little India. Dine on steamed momos, gol guppy, and aloo chicken burgers. Then wash it all down with Lahori lassi and fresh coconut water. Check out our guide here.
Where: Various locations
Immerse yourself in the world of Robert Munsch
View this post on Instagram
What: Robert Munsch may have been a part of your reading experience, whether you read the timeless books as a child or read them to your kid. The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience brings those stories to life with a 45-minute 270-degree visual and auditory exhibit.
Time: Scheduled tickets
Where: Gerrard Square Mall, 1000 Gerrard Street East
Price: $25 general admission for ages 3+, $10 for seniors, and $75 for a family four-pack, available here
Check out an MBA tour
What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Toronto! Meet admissions decision-makers from top business schools like Harvard, Columbia, Toronto Rotman, University of British Columbia, McGill, Ivey Business School, HEC Montréal and 20+ more. One day only! + free pro headshots.
When: September 17
Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm
Where: The Westin Harbour Castle, 1 Harbour Square, Toronto
Price: Free. Reservations required
Walk through a lights festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Experience the magical world of Illumi Mississauga, a dazzling festival of lights featuring some of the most Instagram-worthy installations. There’s the Kid’s Paradise, The Tunnel of Love, and The Europa Place, which features a brightly lit carousel. Don’t forget to check out the Magic Lanterns and the Cavalia Horses.
When: September 14
Where: 7174 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga
Price: Starting from $9.98
Go to the theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: The Shape of Home: Songs in Search of Al Purdy is an original performance based on the poetry and letters of the legendary Canadian artist. The show pays tribute to the life and work of “Canada’s unofficial poet laureate.”
When: Until September 25
Time: Varies
Where: Studio Theatre, 345 Carlaw Avenue
Price: $46 to $65
See Kid Cudi onstage
View this post on Instagram
What: Kid Cudi’s To The Moon Tour heads to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The “Pursuit of Happiness” singer will perform with artists Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick.
When: September 14
Time: 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street
Price: From $55.50. Buy tickets here
Go to a Polish festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Order pierogies and enjoy live polka performances during the Roncesvalles Polish Festival at Roncesvalles Avenue. The event is back after two years and celebrates the unique heritage of the neighbourhood with local artists, musicians, and loads of family-friendly activities.
When: September 17 to 18
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Roncesvalles Avenue