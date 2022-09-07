An immersive psychedelic exhibition is opening in Toronto this month

Take a trip to Psychedelics: The Experiential Exhibition, the first immersive art show in Canada to explore the past, present, and future of psychedelics.

Delving into society’s complex and controversial relationship with psychedelics, the exhibition utilizes a unique audiovisual “edutainment” experience.

Set to open on September 30, the show will span three floors within Toronto’s Lithuanian House. It will feature a 12,000-square-foot collection of curated artifacts and original installations by more than 22 artists.

“We’re seeing significant change in the way psychedelic substances are used and perceived,” said James Drayton, producer of Psychedelics: The Experiential Exhibition.

“My goal with the show is to, first and foremost, provide guests with an entertaining and eye-opening experience. My hope is that it also encourages learning, dialogue, and ultimately, destigmatization.”

Visitors will be guided through a series of curated spaces, each devoted to a different psychedelic substance and its historical or traditional uses.

Discover the psychoactive brew consumed in the Eleusinian Mysteries of Ancient Greece, and open your mind to the role of ayahuasca in Indigenous religious ceremonies in South America.

Take a trip through the Acid Tests and experimentation of the “psychedelic ‘60s” and explore LSD’s current role as a promising therapy for intractable mental health conditions.

Highlights of the exhibition include an immersive peyote installation with massive hypnotic murals by Clandestinos, and a fantastical video triptych by Alex McLeod, which will be projected into a space exploring the history and renewed popularity of psilocybin.

The show will also feature a recreation of a 1960s Bay Area Acid Test, with mesmerizing liquid light visuals by Brotherhood of Light and Liquid Light Lab, former collaborators of the Allman Brothers and Grateful Dead.

The grand finale will be a fully immersive audiovisual installation by director and designer GMUNK.

Visitors are guided through a nine-minute ayahuasca ceremony that’s “channeled via a shamanic totem.” Featuring lights, sounds, lasers, and projection mapping of a fully activated light sculpture, producers note it’s “best experienced rather than described.”

“Until recently, the lively culture of psychedelic research and experimentation was forced underground,” a release for the show reads.

“Psychedelics: The Experiential Exhibition celebrates its recent renaissance while contemplating its future potential. Prepare to have your mind expanded.”

When: Wednesdays through Sundays from September 30 to October 30

Where: Lithuanian House, 1573 Bloor Street West

Tickets: Available online | Starting at $30