FlixBus launching cheap Toronto to Buffalo routes this week

Sep 12 2022, 3:34 pm
NeydtStock/Shutterstock

No car? No problem! This fall, you can cross the border via bus and visit Buffalo for as little as $21.99.

FlixBus has announced it’s offering a new, low-cost service to Buffalo-Niagara International Airport starting September 15.

This is a new cross-border expansion for the German bus company which launched in Canada this past April.

“With the launch of service to new communities in Ontario and an international airport connection, FlixBus riders on both sides have more compelling options for affordable, convenient and sustainable travel for short or long-haul trips,” the company says in a press release.

So, who’s up for a shopping trip to Target and Trader Joe’s?

The new bus route will run six days a week (except Tuesdays) from the Harbourfront with stops in St. Catharines, Buffalo, Niagara Falls Canada and Niagara Falls US, before arriving at its final destination, Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

This is great news for travellers who want to save money on US flights since they can now skip the layover and just fly directly from Buffalo. Domestic flights are typically cheaper than international ones!

FlixBus is also expanding its Ottawa-Toronto line on September 15 with additional stops in Kingston (275 Wellington Street) and Whitby-Oshawa (1601 Stellar Drive, Whitby). According to the company, this line makes two trips per day in both directions.

