Get ready to make a splash, Toronto!

The Redpath Waterfront Festival is back with its first in-person festival in two years on September 17 and 18, and there is lots for everyone to experience.

Head down to HTO Park and Sugar Beach for the exciting “Water Weekend” produced by Water’s Edge Festivals & Events. There will be live entertainment, interactive activities, delicious food, and more for all ages to enjoy from 11 am to 8 pm.

To help you experience everything that Redpath Waterfront Festival 2022 has to offer, here is our checklist of top things to do.

Take a tour of Theodore TOO Tugboat

Sailors of all ages are invited aboard the Theodore TOO Tugboat, a 65-foot working replica of the beloved TV character that will be docked at HTO Park. Free deck tours will be offered throughout the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can even peek inside the galley but are reminded that the area is for crew only.

Get crafty with Moccasin Identifier Project and Live Green TO

Guests are invited to visit the Moccasin Identifier Project in Sugar Beach and Live Green TO in HTO Park during Redpath Waterfront Festival to make crafts. The Moccasin Identifier Project was developed by Carolyn King in partnership with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and The Greenbelt Foundation to advance treaty and Indigenous awareness by covering Canada in moccasins. Live Green TO has a number of programs, resources and grants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the city.

Dance along to the sounds from RBCXMusic Stage

Put on your dancing shoes and groove out to the many performances on the RBCXMusic Stage. Acclaimed artists you’ll enjoy throughout the weekend include:

Ari Hicks

Desiire

Jhyve

Kennen

Sylo

YASSIN & Sean

Zenesoul

Learn about the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces

Attendees can meet the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces crew during the festival, and learn what it takes to become a sailor. You can also get a high five from their mascot, Sonar, and even snap a selfie.

Lunch and live entertainment at Bayside Village

Enjoy lunch and live entertainment in an intimate setting at Bayside Village, 200 Queens Quay E, from noon to 4 pm each day of Redpath. It promises to be a delicious treat for your tastebuds and your ears!

Toss around a free beach ball

Make sure to set your alarms because you’ll want to arrive early to Redpath Waterfront Festival to get a free beach ball from the festival’s info booth partner, Menkes. Only the first 250 people each day will receive one, and it’s a great way to keep the summer fun going.

Enjoy music on the beach

Bring a blanket and your favourite live music buddies to enjoy live concerts and performances on the Bayside Village Stage at Sugar Beach. The extensive lineup of acts during the weekend includes:

American Rogues

Bree Taylor

Isabella Hoops

Mark Laforme

Manitou Mkwa

Nikki Shawana

Royal Canadian Navy Band

The Urban Orchestra

Screeched Inn

Stacey Renee Band

Discover all the games and activities

You’ll want to make a full day (or weekend) of it at Redpath Waterfront Festival due to all the fun games and activities to check out. Say hello to Parks Canada and take a photo with their mascot Parka and the giant inflatable beaver. You can also learn about their National Marine Conservation Areas program, play a giant game of Jenga, and get a sweet airbrush tattoo.

Then head over to Indigenous Tourism Ontario to try out their Augmented Reality experience with the Moccasin Identifier. The project is in collaboration with the Moccasin Identifier Project and EXAR Studios to help bring Carolyn King’s vision to life through a thoughtful and interactive AR experience.

Eat well throughout the weekend

With so much to see at the Redpath Waterfront Festival, make sure you stay fueled for the fun! Good thing there will be a variety of local food trucks serving up tasty dishes at the Billy Bishop Airport Picnic Lounge as well as in the Food Truck Alleys.

Indulge in sweet treats and delicious eats from Redpath Sugar, Get Your Own Taters, Buster’s Sea Cove, Osmow’s and many more!

For more information, visit the festival’s official website.

When: September 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: HTO Park and Sugar Beach, Toronto

Cost: Free