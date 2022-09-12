Actress Anna Kendrick got stuck in a crowded elevator on her way to TIFF (VIDEO)
Picture this: you’re stuck in an elevator with your favourite celebrity. Such was the case for a couple of people in Toronto this weekend.
At around 2 pm on Sunday, actress Anna Kendrick was on her way to a TIFF event when she got stuck in a packed elevator. Naturally, she filmed the whole ordeal and posted it on Instagram.
“Ah, the classic ‘I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator’ excuse,” the caption read.
View this post on Instagram
If Kendrick got claustrophobic, she did a good job of hiding it. She cracked a lot of jokes with the people she was trapped with. “Guys, we have to ration the limited supply of food we have!” she said in the video.
It’s hard to tell from the video how long they were stuck in the elevator but Kendrick filmed Toronto firefighters coming down the elevator shaft with a ladder to get everyone out safely.
- You might also like:
- 10 food hotspots for celeb sightings during TIFF
- Here are the A-list celebrities coming to TIFF this year
- "Left in the dust": TIFF ticketing system leaves fans outraged
“It’s a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today,” Kendrick joked.
The actress was in town to promote her new movie Alice, Darling which was filmed last summer around Kawartha Lakes. The gala premiere, which Kendrick attended on time, took place Sunday night at Roy Thompson Hall.
Fire Chief for the City of Toronto Matthew Pegg praised the firefighters for their rescue efforts and the actress for her earnestness. “Thanks for sharing and saying thanks to our crews, @AnnaKendrick47!”
Yet another reason I am proud of the members of @Toronto_Fire. Elevator rescue is one of the speciality disciplines that we rely on in protecting the dense, vertical amazing city that is Toronto. Thanks for sharing and saying thanks to our crews @AnnaKendrick47! @TIFF_Industry https://t.co/P1MaMoWIxc
— Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) September 12, 2022