Robert Munsch may have been a part of your reading experience, whether you read the timeless books as a child or you read them to your kid.

You can now bring those stories to life with the Immersive Robert Munsch Experience, which starts on Friday, September 9 at Gerrard Square Mall. The 45-minute, 270-degree visual and auditory experience brings the storied author’s vision to towering walls, immersing guests in the story themselves.

Four of Munsch’s classics will get the projection treatment, wrapping viewers within the iconic illustrations of Michael Martchenko. Included in the experience are The Paper Bag Princess, PIGS, Jonathan Cleaned Up… and then he heard a sound, and Moira’s Birthday.

Through these stories, viewers will “shudder with excitement as dragons race, pigs stampede, trains crash through living room walls, and pizzas fly around like UFOs,” according to the official website.

As an additional treat, the stories themselves will be narrated by Robert Munsch himself, giving guests an authentic experience.

At the end of your experience, the fun doesn’t stop, you will be ushered into a room for photo opportunities with classic story decor installations.

A back-to-school special is currently available, saving you 33% off admission with the promo code “BACK2SCHOOL.”

Take a blast to the past, as generations unite over some of the most classic stories of our time.

Immersive Robert Munsch Experience

When: Starting September 9

Where: Gerrard Square Mall, 1000 Gerrard Street East

Tickets: $25 general admission for ages 3+, $10 for seniors, and $75 for a family four-pack, available here