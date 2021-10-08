10 things to do this Thanksgiving long weekend: October 8 to 11

The long weekend is here, and the turkey is calling! Thanksgiving is on Monday, meaning there’s an extra day to explore all the fun things to do in Toronto.

It’s all about giving thanks, so why not head out on a group outing with your family or friends and check out all the events the city has to offer.

Here’s a bunch of things to do this Thanksgiving long weekend:

Fall n’ Leaves is coming back to Toronto for its second year for the ultimate socially distanced outdoor event. From October 1 to 17, celebrate all things Fall while munching on delicious food like a wood fire pizza, Thanksgiving Poutine served in a pumpkin, and so much more.

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

The third annual Fried Chicken Festival is back this weekend, and there will be a bunch of vendors serving up their renditions of the classic meal. Admission is free and will be located at Street Eats Market at Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue.

When: October 9 and 10

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue

A Thanksgiving long weekend booze cruise is coming to the city, and they’ll be playing all the hits from Top 40 to dance hall. The event is 19+, and the boat will be departing from 11 Polson Street, Rebel Nightclub parking lot. Bottle service, drinks, and food are available on the boat. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: October 9 at 9 pm

Where: 11 Polson Street

PumpkinFest Toronto is back this fall after a year-long hiatus, and guests can experience the best of the season with fun activities and food. From October 9 to 11, the annual event is coming back to Downsview Park, offering a giant pumpkin patch, fun games, kiddie rides, an inflatable corn maze, and of course, food.

When: October 9 to 11 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Downsview Park – 35 Carl Hall Road

PumpkinFest Toronto is back this fall after a year-long hiatus, and guests can experience the best of the season with fun activities and food. From October 9 to 11, the annual event is coming back to Downsview Park, offering a giant pumpkin patch, fun games, kiddie rides, an inflatable corn maze, and of course, food.

When: Until November 7

Where: Country Heritage Park in Milton

October is finally here, and preparations for Thanksgiving dinners are underway. Many Toronto restaurants are offering specials for everyone to enjoy a delicious turkey feast. Whether you’re looking to dine-in, take-out, or catering to your family, a few Toronto restaurants are now taking orders and reservations.

When: October 9 to 11

Where: Across Toronto

Apple picking season in Ontario has arrived, and GTA orchards have various apples just waiting to be plucked and made into your favourite fall treat. Make a day of it, pick your own fruit, get lost in a corn maze and indulge in some baked goods.

When: Fall season

Where: Several locations across the GTA

Pingle’s Farm, located an hour outside of Toronto, is hosting its annual harvest festival through the month of September and October. Attendees can hit up the 6.5-acre corn maze, hitch a wagon ride or indulge in some farm treats from the menu.

Where: 1805 Taunton Road East, Hampton, Ontario

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 31

Looking for a haunted house that is not recommended for the faint of heart? Head to Toronto’s west end and explore the scariest haunted house on the block. Tickets are on sale for October, and it’s sure to give you a scare.

When: Until October 31

Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace