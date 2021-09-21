Apple picking season in Ontario has arrived, and GTA orchards have various apples just waiting to be plucked and made into your favourite fall treat.

September is prime picking season, and the changing leaves mean it’s the perfect time to get out and see some of the gorgeous foliage the Toronto area has to offer. Make a day of it, pick your own fruit, get lost in a corn maze and indulge in some baked goods.

Here’s where Torontonians do their apple picking:

Albion Orchards is located less than an hour outside of Toronto and offers apple picking, a pumpkin patch and a small story where you can pick up some local favourites and baked goods. They offer PYO on a first-come, first-serve basis and ask that pickers bring cash to pay for their bounty. Apple varieties for picking right now are Tydeman Red, Paula Red and Ginger Gold, this will change as the season progresses, and in early September, they will have ready-to-pick pears.

Where: 14800 Innis Lake Road, Caledon, Ontario

Fancy something a bit stronger than apple cider? Archibald’s Estate Winery offers wine tasting most Saturdays and Sundays. Starting September 11, you can pick your own Silken and Early Gala apples. Prepare to use up a lot of apples, they have a minimum purchase of 9 kg, but you can drive your car right into the orchard, so no need to worry about lugging your bushel to the parking lot.

Where: 6275 Liberty Street North, Bowmanville, Ontario

Get all your fruits and veggies in one go at Big R’ Apple Farms. Located in Brampton, Ontario, this farm has a variety of fresh fruit you can pick yourself. The orchard offers apples and pears but is only open for picking on the weekends, so book your spot soon!

Where: 8674 Heritage Road, Brampton, Ontario

Open seven days a week with a year-round market, Pingle’s Farm has seasonal fruit, vegetables and flowers. Their annual harvest festival is a smash hit with corn mazes and a playland. If you want to opt for a quieter apple picking experience, head to the orchard on a weekday when only the apple orchards are open. Near the end of the month, you’ll be able to pick your own pumpkin.

Where: 1805 Taunton Road, Hampton, Ontario

Chudleigh’s is an entire experience. Go for the apple picking, stay for the live music (while the weather allows). Make sure to purchase a ticket in advance. Due to COVID-19, they won’t be selling them on site. Right now, they have Sunrise, Wealthy and Ginger Gold apples available for picking, and more varieties will be ready in the coming weeks.

If you want to skip the baking part of apple pastries, they have a cafe with tons of desserts and pantry items up for grabs and wash it down with a fresh apple cider.

Where: 9528 Regional Road 25, Milton, Ontario

This Markham, Ontario, favourite features seasonal fruits and veggies. Organics Farm offers 15 different types of apples for picking throughout the season. This early in the season, pickers would be able to get their hands on Ginger Gold and Sunrise varieties, in addition to baked goods and other items at the market. For the $14 entrance fee, pickers get a 2.25 kg bag to fill to their heart’s content.

Where: 7550 19th Avenue, Markham, Ontario

Brooks Farm features an orchard for PYO fruit, a playland and a cafe. In addition to three apple varieties, they have fall raspberries ready for picking. By mid-September, they anticipate their PYO pumpkins will also be ready. Starting September 11, they host their Fall Fun Festival on weekends, so if you’re up for a wagon ride and some zip-lining, head to the farm on a weekend.

Where: 122 Ashworth Road, Mount Albert, Ontario.