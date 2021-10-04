Where to get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto

October is finally here and preparations for Thanksgiving dinners are underway. Many Toronto restaurants are offering specials for everyone to enjoy a delicious turkey feast.

Whether you’re looking to dine-in, take-out, or catering to your family, a few Toronto restaurants are now taking orders and reservations for the holiday.

If you plan to dine in, restaurants will require proof of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and ID.

Here’s a list of restaurants and catering businesses that are offering Thanksgiving specials across the city.

Ham or Turkey? Whatever you choose, Farm Boy has you covered! Chive mashed potatoes, cranberry apple sausages stuffing, maple bacon brussel sprouts and more are on the menu to make this years Thanksgiving one to remember. To get your hands on a meal pack, make your purchase ahead of time before supplies run out.

Where: Farm Boy Kitchen Service Counter

Price: $169.99

Instead of cooking a wholesome Thanksgiving meal, why not order one to-go? Old Mill Toronto is offering a Turkey To-Go Package including all the seasons favourites. Orders can be made online or over the phone. The last call to place your order is on October 7 at 5 pm. Wines and beers can also be ordered along with your dinner. For more information on pick up times and packages, click here.

When: October 9 to 11

Where: Old Mill Chapel Entrance – 21 Old Mill Road (Circular Drive Entrance)

Thanksgiving doesn’t always have to be about the turkey. Maybe you’re in it for the desserts? Bunner’s is offering their delicious pumpkin and apple butterscotch pies along with other sweet goodies this Thanksgiving. They also have the ‘Hungry Bun,’ a take on a classic retro TV dinner, Thanksgiving style. Cut-off times for orders is on October 6 at 12 pm. For more information on delivery and pick-up times, click here.

When: October 9 and 10

Where: Delivery or pick up at 3054 Dundas Street West or 244 Augusta Avenue

Canteen is offering a dine-in and take out Thanksgiving special for the long weekend. For dinner, roasted turkey breast and leg confit with stuffing and sausage, honey-glazed carrots, crispy brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, housemade gravy, and cranberry sauce for $30. And for dessert, a delicious caramel pecan cheesecake for $9. This offer is available for dine-in between October 8 and 10 or pre-order a ready-to-heat dinner for two by 4 pm on October 6 for for $55.

When: October 6 for orders.

Where: 330 King Street West

Looking to impress your family? Place an order with Pusateri’s for your Thanksgiving dinner! They have fancy A La Carte dinner items whether it be veggie platters, cocktail shrimp, or even a vegetarian lasagna! If you’re craving a nice slice of turkey, they have a whole roasted meal waiting for you too. They also offer family dinner bundles if individual choosing is not your forte.

When: Until October 11

Where: At your nearest Pusateri’s or delivered to your door if eligible

Looking for to-go options? or a nice dine-in special, the Fairmont Hotel is taking care of everything. Their executive chef and his culinary team will be preparing your entire Thanksgiving meal, turkey or ham, with everything you need. A three-course dinner will be served while dining in, priced at $89 per person. If you’re hoping to order out, make sure to order by October 7, and pick up by October 10. Meals start from $250 and up plus tax.

When: October 7 for orders.

Where: Fairmont Hotel – 100 Front Street West

From October 8 to 10, Liberty Commons will be celebrating their “Thanksgiving at Liberty Commons” with their beer can turkey sammies. A delicious combination of wood-fired turkey, both white and dark meat, cranberry walnut stuffing, roasted roots, a yorkshire pudding bun, and gravy. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will also be served for dine in or take-out but it must be pre-ordered to be picked up by October 10. You can also order their pumpkin meringue pie to make this Thanksgiving sweet. Make sure to book a reservation before it fills up.

When: October 8 to October 10.

Where: 42 Liberty Street – Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery

Price: Starting at $25

Menu

The chefs at Shenny’s will be serving up a delicious Thanksgiving meal on October 10 which would be available for dine-in or takeout. Guests can enjoy a mouthwatering maple roasted Bellwood County turkey breast and leg, served with scalloped parsnips and potatoes, roasted spiced brussels sprouts and butternut squash, housemade turkey gravy, and classic cranberry sauce all for $29.

When: October 10

Where: 11 St. Clair Avenue West