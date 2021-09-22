The annual Pumpkinfest Toronto event is back in time for fall

PumpkinFest Toronto is back this fall after a year-long hiatus, and guests can experience the best of the season with fun activities and food.

From October 9 to 11, the annual event is coming back to Downsview Park, offering a giant pumpkin patch, fun games, kiddie rides, an inflatable corn maze, and of course, food.

Families can enjoy the Presidents Choice SuperDogs show and various activities for $20 per person. There is also free parking.

Food, merchant vendors, games, wall climbing, and pony rides will be at an additional cost.

“We are so excited for this event!” said show co-producer Evan Aranoff. “Bringing families and friends back out and together, in a safe way, is a nice step to getting our industry, the events industry, back up and running. We were the first to get shut down by the pandemic and one of the last to start returning.”

To make it even better, families can pick the perfect pumpkin for the season and even get a great picture out of it too.

Since PumpkinFest is an outdoor event, guests are recommended to practice physical distancing wherever possible.

Masks are mandatory on rides, while playing games, and ordering food.

PumpkinFest Toronto

Address: Downsview Park – 35 Carl Hall Road

Hours: October 9 to 11 from 10 am to 6 pm.