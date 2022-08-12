Top 10 things to do in Toronto before the summer ends

Between soaring skyscrapers and diverse districts, Toronto is a city that simply doesn’t fall short of must-dos for both locals and tourists.

Proudly known as one of the world’s most multicultural cities, there’s a little something for everyone in Toronto.

With world-class landmarks and a bevy of events, we’ve got you covered on the things to see and do for the rest of the summer.

Dine at Summerlicious

The food event of the summer is back, running August 12 through August 28, with a selection of restaurants offering fixed-price three-course meals at a discounted cost. Summerlicious features over 200 of the city’s best restaurants, and you can get a peak of the full list of participants here.

When: August 12 to August 28

Price: Lunch range is $20 to $55, dinner range is $25 to $75

Visit the CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition, commonly known as “The Ex,” is Toronto’s favourite end-of-summer treat — literally. Between crazy food concoctions and carnival rides and games, the CNE is one of the summer’s can’t-miss events.

When: August 19 to September 5

Where: 210 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: $20 for a single admission, $41.59 for an all-day pass

Attend a music festival

Music fans and concertgoers have been truly spoiled this summer, as festival season has been the season that keeps on giving. Luckily, there is more to look forward to, with music festivals like Rolling Loud (the first of its kind in Canada) taking over Ontario Place from September 9 to September 11. Big names in hip-hop like Future and Migos are scheduled headliners.

When: September 9 to September 11

Where: 955 Lake Shore Blvd West

Price: $369 for three-day general admission, $849 for three-day VIP

Attend a food festival

Much like music festival season in Toronto, food festival season has continued to deliver the goods, week after week. Smorgasburg is one of the hit food festivals of the season, available every Saturday until September, and featuring a selection of 50 diverse vendors at a time. For a list of vendors available, visit the official website.

When: July 23 to September 10

Where: 7 Queens Quay East

Hours: Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm

Head to Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland is the country’s premier amusement park, offering world-class rides, an enormous water park, and eye-popping desserts and entertainment. The theme park is the ultimate day out for you, your family and friends, offering a little something for all ages.



Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Hours: 10 am to 10 pm daily, now until September 5

Tickets: $59 and up

Catch some stars at TIFF

Meeting a celebrity is a dream for most. Luckily, the city offers you the opportunity to turn that into a reality with its annual Toronto International Film Festival that welcomes the best in the industry. With stars stepping onto red carpets and staying at the hottest hotels, your chance of meeting your fave celeb has never been better.

When: September 8 to 18

Where: 350 King St West

Price: Varies (tickets available here)

Experience wildlife at the Toronto Zoo

You’re in for an adventure at Canada’s largest zoo. Home to over 5,000 animals, the Toronto Zoo welcomes you to explore its seven “zoogeographic” regions, offering a collection of species from all over the globe. You can even check in on the baby panda!

Where: 2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto

Hours: 9 am to 7 pm

Price: $18.30 for children ages 3 to 12, $27.99 for ages 13+



Live life on the edge at the CN Tower EdgeWalk

What better way to get a view of the beautiful city than suspending yourself 1,815 feet above on the tallest free-standing tower in the Western Hemisphere? Whether you’d like to experience the stunning Edge Walk, an observation deck with a glass floor, or enjoy a panoramic dining experience in the sky, the CN Tower offers you an exclusive view and memories to last a lifetime.

Where: 290 Bremner Boulevard

Hours: 10 am to 5:30 pm daily

Price: $195 and up, (tickets available here)



Catch a baseball game at the Rogers Centre

There’s nothing like a day at the ballpark, cheering on our Toronto Blue Jays as they take on the best in the game. Better yet, if you go on a Tuesday, you can catch Loonie Dogs Night, where you can test your appetite with $1 hot dogs.



Where: 1 Blue Jays Way

Price: Varies (tickets available here)

Paddleboard/Canoe at Toronto’s Harbourfront

The views are endless in this beautiful city, and this is another opportunity to absorb the iconic skyline like never before. You can hit the water for lessons, go at your leisurely pace, or join a tour exploring Toronto’s waters while getting in a good workout. It’s a win-win.

Where: 283 Queens Quay West

Hours: Monday to Friday, noon to sunset; Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5:30 pm

Price: $50 and up (tickets available here)