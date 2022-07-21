Toronto, meet Baby Spice. Baby Spice, meet Toronto.

The Toronto Zoo announced the birth of a new endangered red panda cub Thursday morning. This is the third red panda the zoo has had in 25 years.

We are thrilled to announce the birth of an endangered red panda cub! 🐾 Born at 4:11pm on Wednesday, July 13, this is only the third red panda birth at your Zoo in over 25 years, and the first cub for four-year-old mom, Paprika 🐾 #BabySpice pic.twitter.com/vGyLr6CUf9 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) July 21, 2022

Four-year-old mom Paprika was very calm during the process, and Toronto Zoo says she took time to stretch and groom herself before reuniting with her cub.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see Baby Spice anytime soon.

You can, however, watch a cute video the zoo shared on Facebook:

“We will keep [our website] updated when they are ready to make their public debut,” the zoo says in a twitter statement.

Congrats, Paprika!