Dollar hot dogs among upcoming Blue Jays game promotions this week

Bring that appetite: you can get a hot dog for just $1 tonight at the Rogers Centre, kicking off a week of promotional festivities by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays kick off a six-game home stretch this evening against the St. Louis Cardinals, with the fan-favourite Loonie Dogs Night on the slate for tonight’s 7:07 pm start. The hot dog bonanza is presented by Schneiders and available at various concession stands throughout the stadium, so “don’t miss out on this hot dog of a deal!”



Note: There is a limit of 4 hot dogs per transaction!

Loonie Dogs Night will be followed by the first Caribbean Carnival at the ballpark on Wednesday, July 27, in partnership with Toronto Caribbean Festival. The first 15,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a crossbody bag giveaway. Additionally, the WestJet Flight Deck is set to be transformed into a “carnival paradise,” led by performances by DJ Steph Honey and Carnival Nationz.

From July 29 to July 30, the 37th annual Blue Jays Families Fundraising Weekend takes place, an initiative that “provides a stress-free meal and evening for families in Jays Care programming to enjoy quality time together.” Fans are encouraged to bring toys, games, and new craft supplies to the ballpark, and have a chance to purchase a mystery bag that can include a signed hat for $35 or $50. All proceeds go towards Jays Care.

The promotional weekend closes off with a floppy hat giveaway to the first 15,000 fans on July 30, and Jr. Jays Sundays, where kids under 14 have the opportunity to run the bases like their favourite players.

Here is a list of participating sections and vendors for tonight’s Loonie Dogs Night:



