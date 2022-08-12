If you’ve been out for an early morning stroll lately, you may have noticed that crisp, cool feeling in the air again.

The Weather Network (TWN) is calling for “brief hints of fall,” as the heatwave moves out west and gives Ontario relief from the humidity.

A national pattern change is officially underway, and western provinces such as Alberta and British Columbia will have their turn dealing with the heat for the next couple of weeks.

According to TWN, Western Canada is due to experience temperatures upwards of 30°C, with potential for temperatures to “trend dangerously” into the mid to upper 30s by late next week.

As the muggy climate takes over the west, Ontario is set for a much-needed break from the sticky weather its endured as of late. “A near to slightly below seasonal trend will dominate further to the east,” TWN said.

Although there will be some heat relief, it will only be temporary.

“The hottest weather of the summer is likely behind us in Ontario and Quebec, but summer is by no means over,” said TWN meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham. “This won’t be anything truly autumnal, but brief hints of fall will be in the air.”

Ontarians who are enjoying summer need not worry! The remaining weeks of August will see a return of above seasonal temperatures, when the heat begins to creep back to the east.

“We’ve had years when the hottest weather of the summer waited until deep into August and even September, but that won’t be the case this year as the peak of summer heat actually occurred during the peak of summer,” said Gillham.

Gillham forecasts an abundance of spectacular late summer weather ahead for Southern Ontario, so don’t break out your flannel and toques just yet.