9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 10 to 12

It’s Friday and the next few days are looking bright! Head outdoors and explore the city, there are a ton of fun-filled things to do in Toronto this weekend.
There are a few days left of summer so it’s time to make the most of it.
Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend in Toronto:
Toronto just got its first-ever “post-to-pay” pop-up. Offering an array of limited-edition items from local shops and artisans, the only accepted form of payment at Pick Me Ups, by MilkUP, is social currency. All you have to do to get the dairy-inspired goods, including themed cookies and mini cheesecakes, is make a post on social media about them.
When: Thursdays to Sundays through October 2. From 11 am, and closes when the vendors sell out.
Where: 639 Queen Street West
Summer days, drifting away, to uh oh, those summer brunches! Seriously, Toronto loves brunch and patios in what seems like equal proportions. If there was ever a worthy reason to get out of bed on the weekend, the combo of sunny eggs with a side of sunshine might just be it.
When: For weekend brunch
Where: Restaurants across Toronto
Subway Canada has officially launched its brand new Crispy Chicken Sandwich for chicken lovers to enjoy. Step aside Oven-roasted Chicken breast, Subway’s newest menu item is here, and it’s crunchy. Canadians can choose to eat their Crispy Chicken as a Sidekick, placed on a soft potato bun or a classic sub. Six-inch or footlong, that’s up for you and your stomach to decide.
When: You’re in the mood to try something new.
Where: Subway locations
A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.
When: Until December 2021
Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue
Toronto International Film Festival is here, and there are a ton of movies available for in-person viewing. There are also digital flicks that you can watch right from home if you’re looking for a cozy night in.
When: Until September 18
Where: Several locations across Toronto
Niagara Parks is launching its new immersive sound and light show that shines a bright light on the historic Power Station, bringing the past back to life. Starting September 3, Niagara Park Power Station will officially open and welcomes guests daily for guided or self-guided tours. But at night is when the magic happens. “Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed” is the new immersive light show that shows the transformation of water to energy.
When: Every night starting at 6:30 pm and will run every hour after
Where: Niagara Park Power Station
Aritzia’s sophisticatedly chic cafe shop has opened its second location in Toronto. The Sherway Gardens Aritzia store now has the brand’s A-OK Cafe, making it the fifth location across North America. Now you can snack and shop at the same time. The A-OK Cafe serves espresso drinks made with signature blends. They also have a full menu of tea, hot and iced drinks, and delicious pastries.
When: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall
K-Chon Korean Shopping Village is a new concept shopping and food destination in Markham that is a one-stop-shop for all things Korean food and beauty. With a curated selection of goods, K-Chon offers unique and nostalgic cooking items and accessories that are imported directly from Korea and some that are not available to the North American market.
When: Tuesday-Friday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm
Where: 7500 Woodbine Ave, Markham
Steam Whistle Brewing will be hosting a free Veg Food Fest pop-up on September 11. The annual event offers the city’s best vegan food and drinks from popular vendors like Apiecalypse Now!, Sausage Party Toronto, Ital Vital Restaurant, and more. Over 30 vendors are gearing up to celebrate the 37th annual event this Sunday. Tickets are free and can be found here.
When: September 11 from 12 pm to 5 pm
Where: Steam Whistle Brewery Biergärten and Taproom – 255 Bremner Boulevard