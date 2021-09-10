9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 10 to 12

It’s Friday and the next few days are looking bright! Head outdoors and explore the city, there are a ton of fun-filled things to do in Toronto this weekend.

There are a few days left of summer so it’s time to make the most of it.

Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend in Toronto:

Toronto just got its first-ever “post-to-pay” pop-up. Offering an array of limited-edition items from local shops and artisans, the only accepted form of payment at Pick Me Ups, by MilkUP, is social currency. All you have to do to get the dairy-inspired goods, including themed cookies and mini cheesecakes, is make a post on social media about them.

When: Thursdays to Sundays through October 2. From 11 am, and closes when the vendors sell out.

Where: 639 Queen Street West

Summer days, drifting away, to uh oh, those summer brunches! Seriously, Toronto loves brunch and patios in what seems like equal proportions. If there was ever a worthy reason to get out of bed on the weekend, the combo of sunny eggs with a side of sunshine might just be it.

When: For weekend brunch

Where: Restaurants across Toronto

Subway Canada has officially launched its brand new Crispy Chicken Sandwich for chicken lovers to enjoy. Step aside Oven-roasted Chicken breast, Subway’s newest menu item is here, and it’s crunchy. Canadians can choose to eat their Crispy Chicken as a Sidekick, placed on a soft potato bun or a classic sub. Six-inch or footlong, that’s up for you and your stomach to decide.

When: You’re in the mood to try something new.

Where: Subway locations