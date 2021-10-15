8 things to do in Toronto this weekend: October 15 to 17

The weekend is here once again after another short week, but there are always tons of fun things to do in Toronto that will keep the good times rolling.

Here are a few fun things to do in the city this weekend:

Visiting a farm surrounded by beautiful fall foliage to pick the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential way to get ready for Halloween. While you could pick one up at the grocery store, visiting a local pumpkin patch is definitely more fun. Luckily, Toronto has several local pumpkin patches to track down this season’s jack-o-lantern.

When: Until October 31

Where: Several locations near Toronto

Toronto’s most terrifying haunted attraction is returning next month with a new location and even scarier monsters. After not being able to operate last year due to COVID-19, the infamous Screemers is back with seven fear-inducing themed mazes, over 120 scare actors, and a Midway of Horrors.

When: Select dates from October 8 to 31

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

The ultimate Halloween bar pop-up is coming to Toronto just in time for the spooky holiday with all the themed drinks, creep-shows, and nightly performances imaginable. Black Lagoon will be located on the second floor of 866 Bloor Street West and offers a mix of goth, metal, and many horrors bundled up into one immersive and playful space.

When: October 14 to October 31 from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: 866 Bloor Street West

KONZ Pizza has opened its first Toronto location, and to celebrate, they’ll be giving out free pizza cones this Friday. The popular pizza chain, known for its creative take on the traditional dish, will be handing out its cones for free at its 1029 King Street West storefront. Eager customers wanting to try it for themselves can jump on the deal on October 15 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

When: October 15 from 12 pm to 3 pm

Where: 1029 King Street West

If you love a good scare, check out the Horror Hallways in Richmond Hill. “Enter if you dare,” and lose yourself in the pits of hell. That might not sound enticing, but it sure is exciting if you love everything there is to do with Halloween. Horror Hallways is so terrifying that it is not recommended for children.

When: Until October 31

Where: 9350 Yonge Street

Looking for a haunted house that is not recommended for the faint of heart? Head to Toronto’s west end and explore the scariest haunted house on the block. Tickets are on sale for October, and it’s sure to give you a scare.

When: Until October 31

Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get into the spooky spirit. Popular bubble tea shops in Toronto have special Halloween-themed drinks that are now available for a limited time.

When: Until October 31

Where: Select bubble tea shops across Toronto

Fall n’ Leaves is coming back to Toronto for its second year. The physically distanced outdoor event runs from October 1 to 17, celebrating all things fall. Enjoy the weather while munching on delicious food like a wood fire pizza, Thanksgiving poutine served in a pumpkin, and so much more.

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West