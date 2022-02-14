9 Things to do in Toronto this week: February 14 to 20

There’s plenty to do this week!

Black History Month will host a variety of virtual events that focus on the community’s contributions to Canada’s history. There’s also a scavenger hunt where you can win $500.

Or if you feel like a quick getaway, you could always pack the car and head off to Muskoka for a dreamy night skate under the stars.

This month’s celebrations will be happening online and will kick off with the CN Tower and the Toronto sign changing to red, black and green to mark the beginning of the festivities. Toronto Public Library will host events focusing on Black history while Toronto History Museum’s virtual exhibit will highlight exceptional Black women in Canadian history. There’s also an online screening until February 21 during the 10th Toronto Black Film Festival.

When: various dates

Until February 28, Bloor West Village will be posting a family-friendly scavenger hunt. Bring your friends and pets to this free socially distanced activity where participants can use the Goosechase App, find the animals in the storefront windows at participating locations and solve clues for a chance to win $500. Make sure to dress warm, though!

When: February 21

Where: Multiple locations in Bloor West Village

Get creative at this painting workshop where guests can design their own mugs. Tickets include a Bailey’s and hot chocolate drink (or a non-alcoholic option). The event is a collaboration between stackt market x Original Genes and will be hosted by Stefanie Furgiuele, who’s known for her hand painted denim jackets featuring the Toronto skyline.

Where: 28 Bathurst Street

When: February 20, 12 pm

The immersive Klimt exhibit is nearing the end of its run so check out works by the Austrian symbolist painter. Videos and 360 projections help to bring the artist’s famous paintings to life. It’s curated by the “world-renowned master of digital art” Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi. Here‘s our take on the exhibit.

Where: 1 Yonge Street

When: Until March 13th

Early this month, KFC released the Sandwich Snuggler, a three-foot chicken burger pillow. Now, they’ve released their latest sandwich creation: the Kentucky Scorcher. The chicken sandwich is made with spicy mayo, pickles, a toasted bun and a sauce that hits 13,500 on the Scoville heat scale. It also comes with free milk while supplies last to help you cool down.

Where: At participating locations

Regardless of how you feel about it, this divisive desert still deserves its own day. February 19 is Chocolate Mint Day so why not pop into Summer’s Ice Cream for their Chocolate Chip Mint? It’s made with just a hint of mint ice cream and blended with chunks of Belgian chocolate.

Where: 101 Yorkville Avenue

Get in touch with your inner Bob Ross and paint some landscapes. The theme for this online event is Misty Mountain Landscape. All skill levels are welcome and a recommended supplies list will be sent to you on registration.

When: February 16

The Fire and Ice nights will take your skating experience to another level. Skate under the stars along a trail lit by hundreds of tiki torches. Valentine’s Day may be over but this magical experience will no doubt make for one unforgettable date night. Make sure to book in advance.

Where: Arrowhead Provincial Park

When: Until February 26, 6 pm to 9 pm

Support local business owners at the Black History Month Market, which will be held at the centre court in Scarborough Town Centre. The three-day event will feature different vendors each day and it’s a great way to meet small business owners while learning about Canadian Black history.

Where: Scarborough Town Centre