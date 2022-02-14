Ontario restaurants and bars will no longer have capacity limits as the province eases measures earlier than expected.

Starting February 17, restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments without dance facilities will have their capacity limits removed.

The government had previously set the next step of reopening for February 21; however, according to Premier Doug Ford, Ontario has done well in battling the Omicron wave.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This is great news and a sign of just how far we’ve come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet, we are moving in the right direction.”

Social gathering limits have also increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

If public health and system indicators continue to improve, the provincial government will take additional steps to ease public health measures effective March 1.

This includes lifting proof of vaccination requirements for all settings. However, restaurants and other public settings may opt to continue requiring proof.

Masks will still be required but a timeline for its removal will be shared at a later time.