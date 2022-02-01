Here's how the City of Toronto is celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month is here, and the City of Toronto is offering several virtual events and workshops to celebrate.

Black History Month programming will run through February, and Toronto has events and educational resources throughout the entire month so you can celebrate and learn something new. Due to COVID-19, all of this year’s celebrations will be held virtually.

Educators with Toronto History Museums will be speaking at the Art Gallery of Ontario’s Virtual School Programs on February 3, 17, and 24. Educators will take students from junior kindergarten to grade 12 through Toronto Black history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Toronto Archives (@toronto_archives)



If you’re not a student, Toronto History Museum educators have put together a Black History Month playlist on YouTube. The Awakenings playlist features short films and conversations with Black, Indigenous and people of colour about anti-racism, anti-colonialism and anti-oppression.

Proclaiming February as #BlackHistoryMonth in Toronto. Toronto was the first Canadian municipality to proclaim the month in 1979, and since then, each February we use this opportunity to learn more about the history of Black Canadians and celebrate their many contributions. pic.twitter.com/hqxbLtbtDd — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 1, 2022

Toronto History Museums have also put together HerStory, highlighting Black women throughout Canadian history. Other programs offered by the Toronto History Museum can be access virtually here.

In addition to the Toronto History Museums programming, Toronto Archives will be sharing photos and stories of Black Torontonians throughout history on their social media platforms.

William Peyton Hubbard was Toronto’s first Black politician. Here he is looking spry at age 93 as he visits Mr. Sharpe’s grade four class at the Toronto Model School in 1935. The boys wanted his autograph. From our Globe and Mail photos, Fonds 1266, Item 35818. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/2CjKalEVLS — Toronto Archives (@TorontoArchives) February 1, 2022

Toronto will also be resuming the “Did you know?” poster series in City parks, golf courses, tobogganing hills and ice rinks. The poster series, which are painted by local youth, will feature illustrations of notable Black Torontonians and their contributions to the city.

Toronto Public Library will be hosting a number of events focusing on Toronto’s Black history. They’ve also put together a podcast and reading list for people who want to take their Black history content into their own hands. There are reading lists for adults, children and teens.

On Tuesday, the CN Tower and iconic Toronto sign will also be lit red, black and green to mark the first day of Black History Month.

Today, the #TorontoSign is lit red, black and green to mark the beginning of #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/oA3FshIfCh — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 1, 2022

For all of the City’s Black History Month events click here.