One of the hottest summer festivals in the GTA is happening this weekend in Mississauga, and we have the rundown of everything you need to check out.

#BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is taking over Mississauga Celebration Square on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.

The largest South Asian festival in Canada features epic concerts, food vendors and artisans, and activities for all ages. And best of all it’s free to check out!

And to help you plan your two days of fun, we’ve put together a checklist of everything you can do at this year’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup. Invite some friends and head on down!

Get a photo with Sunny Leone

Model, actress, entrepreneur, and activist Sunny Leone is coming to the party. Get a special memento of your time at #BollywoodMonster Mashup by purchasing a meet-and-greet with the Sarnia-born superstar.

Only 100 spots are available, with photo-op participants also receiving an autographed hat or T-shirt. Proceeds will support the non-profit #MonsterArts for Youth program which gives school children of all backgrounds the chance to take workshops in Bollywood music, Bhangra dance, Tamil singing, and more.

Sing along to the live concerts

Music fans will have lots to cheer for at #BollywoodMonster Mashup. The stellar lineup includes award-winning Bollywood singer Aaman Trikha, Best Album of the Year winner at the 10th Mirchi Music Awards, headlining on Friday.

The next day, Aakanksha Sharma, winner of Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Mirchi Music Awards, will perform a Saturday evening concert.

There will also be 100 homegrown artists to enjoy on the #BollywoodMonster main stage throughout the two days.

Dance with the Heart of Disco

Another highlight of the huge South Asian Celebration is the #BollywoodMonster Orchestra: Disco ka Dil (Heart of Disco), created by Kohli, Associate Artistic Director Ev Harris, and teen music prodigy Antonia Cambre. Don’t miss the original music and dance production that remixes Bollywood hits with classics by Bee Gees, ABBA, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Fun for the whole family

All ages are welcome at #BollywoodMonster Mashup 2022. Little ones can check out the interactive KidZone and partake in free activities like Bollywood, Garba and Semi-classical dance lessons, drumming, tennis, crafts and more.

New this year is the Seniors Lounge which will feature card games, seated dance lessons, laughter yoga, silhouette art, and other fun activities.

Stop by the #BollywoodMonster Bazaar to find dosas, kabobs, chaat papri, gol gappa, and more.

And don’t forget to snap a pic with your pals at the #BollywoodMonster Selfie Spot presented by Tim Hortons.

#BollywoodMonster Mashup is produced by monstrARTity, a Mississauga-based, award-winning not-for-profit arts organization that provides interactive workshops for youth and seniors, artist mentorship, youth employment programs, and more throughout the community.

When: August 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 4 to 11 pm (Friday), 2 to 11 pm (Saturday)

Where: Mississauga Celebration Square – 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

Cost: Free