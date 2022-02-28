8 things to do in Toronto this week: February 28 to March 6

Why wait to live it up until the weekend when there’s plenty going on in Toronto this week? Gather your buddies and head to a basketball game at Scotiabank Arena but if you prefer scones over hotdogs, there’s always afternoon tea at The Ritz Carlton.

If you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, there’s a virtual market for local businesses or you can check out a miniature museum where a 3D printer can print out a mini version of yourself.

What: You’ll feel like a giant at Little Canada, a museum that showcases famous landmarks and cityscapes in miniature. Enter the Littlization Station, where guests stand in a booth and are then scanned with 128 cameras so they can go home with a 3D miniature version of themselves.

When: Open Thursdays to Sundays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 10 Dundas East

Price: Adults $29, students and seniors $25, children 4 to 12 years old $19

What: Scarborough artist Shary Boyle expresses her ever-mounting anxieties about global crises in her exhibit Outside the Palace of Me at The Gardiner Museum. The multi-sensory installation includes ceramic sculptures, life-sized automatons, two-way mirrors, and a coin-operated sculpture.

When: Until May 15

Time: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 am to 6 pm, Wednesday 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen’s Park

Price: $15 adults, $11 seniors, students and children enter for free

What: Level up your culinary skills and impress guests at your next dinner party with your newly acquired knife skills at the upcoming class at St. Lawrence Market. Learn the basics like how to hold, sharpen, clean, and purchase knives. Instructors also teach students about classic cuts as they chop up a salad to be served in class.

When: March 5

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: St. Lawrence Market, 93-95 Front Street East

Price: $60 per person

What: Put on your basketball jersey and join the sea of fans in red and white and watch the Brooklyn Nets and Raptors face off at Scotiabank Arena.

When: March 1

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Tickets start at $29

What: The L-E-V Dance Company presents “Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart,” an expression of “the anguish of love.” The performance is choreographed by Sharon Eyal, while costumes are designed by Christian Dior.

When: March 3 to 5

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Fleck Dance Theatre, Queen’s Quay Terminal, 3rd Floor, 207 Queens Quay West

Price: $20 to $95, pay what you wish

What: Satisfy your sweet tooth at Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton. The afternoon tea menu includes lemon cakes and apple tatin. You can also choose from a wide selection of locally sourced loose leaf tea. Book a table here.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: 181 Wellington Street West

Price: $60 per person

What: If you’re looking for treats or locally made home decor, check out local vendors at the Toronto Made Market. You can find it all from cozy scarves to custom-made Toronto street signs. Shop for items here.

When: March 1 to 31

What: Musician and performance artist Ronley Teper draws inspiration from her new studio album at the “Everyone Loves a Good Story” exhibit at The Lyceum Gallery. The exhibit is a mix of music and visual arts and includes a VR gallery.

When: March 3 to 27

Time: Saturday and Sunday, 12 pm to 5 pm and by appointment during the week

Where: The Lyceum Gallery, 969 Queen Street West