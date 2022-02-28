Toronto-area eatery serves ramen with an ice cream cone dunked inside

A local ramen shop just north of Toronto is making some buzz over its newest menu item — a hot bowl of ramen with an ice cream cone inside.

Koi Sakana Ramen located at 735 Markland Street in Markham has introduced its Ice Cream Volcano ramen.

The odd combination includes ham, bacon, egg, and a sweet ice cream cone.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some questionable combinations. McDonald’s China had a limited edition cilantro ice cream sundae that had people turning their heads.

Toronto’s very own Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken also had its own concoctions, combining Chef Jordan’s signature Nashville Hot Fried Chicken thigh, deli cream cheese, and a sweet Biscoff cookie spread to create the Kettlemans Biscoff Bagel Sandwich.

If you’re curious to try this wild idea out, the special is available for dine-in only for a limited time.

Address: 735 Markland Street, Markham

