Experience an elegant Afternoon Tea at Toronto's Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton is now accepting reservations for its Traditional Afternoon Tea experience.

Guests are welcome to book a time from Wednesday to Sunday between 2 pm to 4 pm and indulge in a carefully curated selection of savoury and sweet delights.

Their loose leaf tea selection is also locally sourced and they offer a wide variety of options to satisfy your tea cravings.

Here’s what you can expect for your Afternoon Tea with the EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace.

Tea

A wide selection of tea offerings.

White, Black, Green and Herbal leaf blends are the available tea options.

Top tier

Traditional & Cranberry Scone.

It includes homemade lemon cream, strawberry jam, and rose petal jam.

Middle tier

Three savoury sandwiches.

Smoke Salmon & Dill Crème Fraîche composed of Granny’s Smith Apple, cornichon, fennel pollen, and marble rye bread.

Egg Sandwich & Sunchoke Piccalilli made with tarragon cream and whole wheat bread.

Cucumber & Mint Sandwich made with mayonnaise, crème fraîche, parsley, and white bread.

Bottom tier

Three sweet treats.

Lemon Cake with Lemon Curd composed of a lemon pound cake, and freshly squeezed lemon juice curd.

Apple Tatin is made with mascarpone vanilla mousse, caramelized apple, and chocolate.

Caramelized Hazelnut Whiskey Cake, a gluten-free chocolate sponge, caramel ganache, whiskey ganache, raspberry, and hazelnut.

Book your experience on Open Table.