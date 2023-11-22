Osheaga music festival reveals its headliners for Summer 2024

Get ready, music fans! Osheaga returns to Montreal next summer with a stacked trio of headliners for all tastes to enjoy.

Canada’s largest arts and music festival has announced the next two superstars joining the previously announced Green Day from August 2 to 4, 2024, in Parc Jean Drapeau.

Critically acclaimed Noah Kahan and Sza will headline the massive 17th edition of the annual event, and three-day tickets are on sale now.

Kahan, a Vermont-native singer-songwriter, first rose to fame in 2017, when his first single “Young Blood” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, the “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk” singer has experienced critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels, highly regarded producer Joel Little, and platinum-selling artist Post Malone.

Kahan is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys and is also the musical guest on SNL on Saturday, December 2.

The St. Louis-born, genre-defying Sza is a Grammy winner. She received the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

Sza has also been named to the TIME100 Next List and has nine new Grammy nominations in 2024.

Fresh off their Grey Cup halftime show, Green Day will be making their Osheaga debut in 2024. The legendary rock band is sure to bring an electrifying performance to the stage.

Montreal’s biggest music festival usually gathers roughly 70,000 people at the timeless Parc Jean-Drapeau. Get ready for summer fun by picking up your three-day tickets on sale now.