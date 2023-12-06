$400 tickets? Laufey fans lash out at Ticketmaster over presale prices for Vancouver show

Today, presale tickets went on sale for the Icelandic-Chinese jazz musician Laufey, and Vancouver fans have some questions for Ticketmaster.

Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour touches down in Vancouver on April 8, and tickets for the concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre went fast, according to one fan.

laufey tickets all sold out in the matter of seconds… pic.twitter.com/evyCRTCuCe — eva ✮ iso eras vancouver (@blessedtherains) December 6, 2023

We looked into it, and on Wednesday, there was one ticket left and it was going for $435, for a seat in the back of the stadium.

But not everyone had sticker shock. One X user wrote that they were so excited to have the opportunity to snag not one but three tickets to see the show.

WTS WTS! Hiya y’all just now I got 3X tickets for Laufey TOUR which is on the 8th of April at Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC. I got the opportunity of a life time to get pre sale tickets, I’m so excited and willing to sell some tickets now #Laufey #laufeyticket — ✨StunningMelissa✨ (@StunninMelissa) December 6, 2023

Some fans weren’t as lucky and missed their chance to get tickets.

Failed to get the ticket for @laufey in Vancouver. I was working at the time 🥲 and now it is all gone NooOoooOoooo luckily I went to see her last October but still it hurts me that I cannot see her in my hood nooOOooOo 😭😭😭😭😭 — 흑임자구 (@modutogether) December 6, 2023

i’m sobbing me and my friends tried to get tickets to laufey’s vancouver concert and they were 430 cad even for nosebleeds 😭 AND they sold out so fast i couldn’t even click the seat — clarie ☁️ (@sunlitstrings) December 6, 2023

Other fans were shocked by the exorbitant ticket prices; one user expressed that they only had access to the expensive tickets.

tried to get Vancouver tickets for #laufey 😔 all that was left by the time I got in were $450 Offical Platinum tickets 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IZ8A7eJFVQ — maehyem (@mae_regene) December 6, 2023

LAUFEY TICKETS IN VANCOUVER R MINIMUM $400?_;*+#:#(#) — ؘcassius (@krevlornswath) December 6, 2023

A few fans even pleaded with the singer, suggesting that pricing is hurting people’s chances to snag affordable tickets.

pls turn platinum pricing off!! some tickets became $1000+ each — ash ౨ৎ (@hearts4timmy) December 6, 2023

Ticketmaster told Daily Hive that pricing is in the hands of the artist.

“The artist plans their tour with their manager, agent, and promoter. Together, this group decides which venues to play, when to put tickets on sale, how to set face value ticket prices, and what different distribution channels to sell tickets through, including various presales and onsales,” said a Ticketmaster representative.

Can’t believe how fast tickets are selling! I’m adding shows in New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Toronto, Dallas & San Francisco. Tickets for these shows will be available for presale tomorrow at 10am local, sign up for your code on my tour site. https://t.co/DnjiOstJRb pic.twitter.com/tMAF1U2VKN — laufey (@laufey) December 6, 2023

This is not the first time Vancouver fans have been shocked by an artist’s ticket prices from an upcoming concert, but what is unique about this situation is that Laufey is a jazz artist, which is a genre that has not been commercially successful in recent years, according to Lootpress.

Laufey also rose to notoriety on TikTok, which has allowed the genre and her style of music to spread throughout a younger generation.

What do you think about Laufey’s ticket prices? Let us know in the comments.