EventsNewsConcertsCelebrities

$400 tickets? Laufey fans lash out at Ticketmaster over presale prices for Vancouver show

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Dec 6 2023, 10:55 pm
$400 tickets? Laufey fans lash out at Ticketmaster over presale prices for Vancouver show
Laufey/X | Jennifer Jessica Peck/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Holidays on Robson

Sat, December 9, 12:00pm

Holidays on Robson

Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themself

Sat, December 9, 7:30pm

Holiday Comedy Rumble: Every Elf for Themself

The Parlour Magic Holiday Show!

Thu, December 21, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Holiday Show!

NYE at TIC

Sun, December 31, 7:00pm

NYE at TIC

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Today, presale tickets went on sale for the Icelandic-Chinese jazz musician Laufey, and Vancouver fans have some questions for Ticketmaster.

Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour touches down in Vancouver on April 8, and tickets for the concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre went fast, according to one fan.

We looked into it, and on Wednesday, there was one ticket left and it was going for $435, for a seat in the back of the stadium.

laufey vancouver tickets

Ticketmaster.ca

But not everyone had sticker shock. One X user wrote that they were so excited to have the opportunity to snag not one but three tickets to see the show.

Some fans weren’t as lucky and missed their chance to get tickets.

Other fans were shocked by the exorbitant ticket prices; one user expressed that they only had access to the expensive tickets.

A few fans even pleaded with the singer, suggesting that pricing is hurting people’s chances to snag affordable tickets.

Ticketmaster told Daily Hive that pricing is in the hands of the artist.

“The artist plans their tour with their manager, agent, and promoter. Together, this group decides which venues to play, when to put tickets on sale, how to set face value ticket prices, and what different distribution channels to sell tickets through, including various presales and onsales,” said a Ticketmaster representative.

This is not the first time Vancouver fans have been shocked by an artist’s ticket prices from an upcoming concert, but what is unique about this situation is that Laufey is a jazz artist, which is a genre that has not been commercially successful in recent years, according to Lootpress.

Laufey also rose to notoriety on TikTok, which has allowed the genre and her style of music to spread throughout a younger generation.

@laufey this one hurts. should i…release it? #newmusic ♬ California and Me – laufey

What do you think about Laufey’s ticket prices? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Listed
+ News
+ Concerts
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop