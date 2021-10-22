Swedish House Mafia announce Toronto stop on international tour

As live music begins to return, global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have announced their first international tour in a decade.

The tour will see the “Don’t You Worry Child” musicians play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on August 5, 2022, one of just three Canadian stops.

The announcement follows the release of the trio’s latest single, “Moth to a Flame,” which features Canadian superstar The Weeknd.

The Live Nation-produced tour will be Swedish House Mafia’s first international excursion since their 2012 “One Last Tour,” which sold over one million tickets.

The group announced their breakup in June of 2012 and have only played several shows together in the years since.

They reunited this past July with the release of two new singles: “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime,” which features Ty Dolla $sign and 070 Shake.

Swedish House Mafia’s 2022 tour will kick off in Miami on July 29 and conclude on November 13 in Finland. The group will play 44 arenas across Canada, the US, and Europe.

Tickets will go on sale on October 29 via Swedish House Mafia’s website.