Toronto will have one of the most stunning sunsets of the year this month

One of Toronto’s most stunning sunsets of the year is set to dazzle the city this month.

Torontohenge—when the sunset aligns perfectly with Toronto’s major east-west streets—will occur on October 25.

Named for Stonehenge and inspired by New York’s Manhattanhenge, the breathtaking phenomenon only occurs four times per year: twice at sunrise and twice at sunset.

Previous iterations of Torontohenge took place in August, April, and February, making October’s the last of 2021.

The sun will set at roughly 6:18 pm on October 25, but the spectacle can still be seen—and photographed—for about a week beforehand.

Check out a few photos of past Torontohenges below, and get inspired for this month’s striking sunset.

