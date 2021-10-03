Toronto will have one of the most stunning sunsets of the year this month
Oct 3 2021, 3:06 pm
One of Toronto’s most stunning sunsets of the year is set to dazzle the city this month.
Torontohenge—when the sunset aligns perfectly with Toronto’s major east-west streets—will occur on October 25.
Named for Stonehenge and inspired by New York’s Manhattanhenge, the breathtaking phenomenon only occurs four times per year: twice at sunrise and twice at sunset.
Previous iterations of Torontohenge took place in August, April, and February, making October’s the last of 2021.
The sun will set at roughly 6:18 pm on October 25, but the spectacle can still be seen—and photographed—for about a week beforehand.
Check out a few photos of past Torontohenges below, and get inspired for this month’s striking sunset.
