Red Hot Chilli Peppers announce Toronto stop on global stadium tour

Oct 7 2021, 9:23 am
Live music is back, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are heading out on a world tour that includes a Toronto stop in 2022.

The band, along with some huge openers, will be hitting Toronto on their global stadium tour on August 21, 2022 at the Rogers Centre.

The tour marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, and the first time the band will be playing a stadium tour through the US.

The tour will be supported by big name acts like The Strokes, HAIM, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals.

In Toronto, the openers will be The Strokes and Thundercat.

The tour will make stops in 32 cities around the world. Tickets go on sale on October 15.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Tour

DATE CITY VENUE
Saturday June 04 Seville, Spain Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
Tuesday June 07 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olimpic
Friday June 10 Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark
Wednesday June 15 Budapest, Hungary Puskas Stadium
Saturday June 18 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks
Wednesday June 22 Manchester, UK Emirates Old Trafford
Saturday June 25 London, UK London Stadium
Wednesday June 29 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park
Friday July 1 Glasgow, UK Bellahouston Park
Sunday July 3 Leuven, Belgium Rock Werchter
Tuesday July 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadium
Friday July 8 Paris, France Stade de France
Tuesday July 12 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
Saturday July 23 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
Wednesday July 27 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Friday July 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Sunday July 31 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
Wednesday August 3 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Saturday August 6 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday August 10 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
Friday August 12 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
Sunday August 14 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Wednesday August 17 E. Rutherford, NJ Metlife Stadium
Friday August 19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Sunday August 21 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Tuesday August 30 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday September 1 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Saturday September 3 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Thursday September 8 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Saturday September 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Thursday September 15 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Sunday September 18 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

 

Red Hot Chilli Peppers in Toronto

When: August 21, 2022.
Where: Rogers Centre
Tickets: On sale on October 15 through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

