Red Hot Chilli Peppers announce Toronto stop on global stadium tour

Live music is back, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are heading out on a world tour that includes a Toronto stop in 2022.
The band, along with some huge openers, will be hitting Toronto on their global stadium tour on August 21, 2022 at the Rogers Centre.
- You might also like:
- Dua Lipa announces 2022 tour date for Toronto concert
- New Kids On The Block announce tour date for Toronto concert
- Tyler, the Creator will perform in Toronto next year
The tour marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, and the first time the band will be playing a stadium tour through the US.
KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO
— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021
The tour will be supported by big name acts like The Strokes, HAIM, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals.
In Toronto, the openers will be The Strokes and Thundercat.
The tour will make stops in 32 cities around the world. Tickets go on sale on October 15.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Tour
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday June 04
|Seville, Spain
|Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
|Tuesday June 07
|Barcelona, Spain
|Estadi Olimpic
|Friday June 10
|Nijmegen, Netherlands
|Goffertpark
|Wednesday June 15
|Budapest, Hungary
|Puskas Stadium
|Saturday June 18
|Firenze, Italy
|Firenze Rocks
|Wednesday June 22
|Manchester, UK
|Emirates Old Trafford
|Saturday June 25
|London, UK
|London Stadium
|Wednesday June 29
|Dublin, Ireland
|Marlay Park
|Friday July 1
|Glasgow, UK
|Bellahouston Park
|Sunday July 3
|Leuven, Belgium
|Rock Werchter
|Tuesday July 5
|Cologne, Germany
|RheinEnergieStadium
|Friday July 8
|Paris, France
|Stade de France
|Tuesday July 12
|Hamburg, Germany
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday July 23
|Denver, CO
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Wednesday July 27
|San Diego, CA
|Petco Park
|Friday July 29
|Santa Clara, CA
|Levi’s Stadium
|Sunday July 31
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium
|Wednesday August 3
|Seattle, WA
|T-Mobile Park
|Saturday August 6
|Las Vegas, NV
|Allegiant Stadium
|Wednesday August 10
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park
|Friday August 12
|Nashville, TN
|Nissan Stadium
|Sunday August 14
|Detroit, MI
|Comerica Park
|Wednesday August 17
|E. Rutherford, NJ
|Metlife Stadium
|Friday August 19
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|Sunday August 21
|Toronto, ON
|Rogers Centre
|Tuesday August 30
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Thursday September 1
|Charlotte, NC
|Bank of America Stadium
|Saturday September 3
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizens Bank Park
|Thursday September 8
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park
|Saturday September 10
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Thursday September 15
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|Sunday September 18
|Arlington, TX
|Globe Life Field
Red Hot Chilli Peppers in Toronto
When: August 21, 2022.
Where: Rogers Centre
Tickets: On sale on October 15 through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.