Red Hot Chilli Peppers announce Toronto stop on global stadium tour

Live music is back, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are heading out on a world tour that includes a Toronto stop in 2022.

The band, along with some huge openers, will be hitting Toronto on their global stadium tour on August 21, 2022 at the Rogers Centre.

The tour marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, and the first time the band will be playing a stadium tour through the US.

KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021

The tour will be supported by big name acts like The Strokes, HAIM, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals.

In Toronto, the openers will be The Strokes and Thundercat.

The tour will make stops in 32 cities around the world. Tickets go on sale on October 15.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Tour

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday June 04 Seville, Spain Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla Tuesday June 07 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olimpic Friday June 10 Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark Wednesday June 15 Budapest, Hungary Puskas Stadium Saturday June 18 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks Wednesday June 22 Manchester, UK Emirates Old Trafford Saturday June 25 London, UK London Stadium Wednesday June 29 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Friday July 1 Glasgow, UK Bellahouston Park Sunday July 3 Leuven, Belgium Rock Werchter Tuesday July 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadium Friday July 8 Paris, France Stade de France Tuesday July 12 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion Saturday July 23 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Wednesday July 27 San Diego, CA Petco Park Friday July 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium Sunday July 31 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Wednesday August 3 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Saturday August 6 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium Wednesday August 10 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Friday August 12 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Sunday August 14 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Wednesday August 17 E. Rutherford, NJ Metlife Stadium Friday August 19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field Sunday August 21 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Tuesday August 30 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium Thursday September 1 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium Saturday September 3 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Thursday September 8 Washington, DC Nationals Park Saturday September 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park Thursday September 15 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Sunday September 18 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Red Hot Chilli Peppers in Toronto

When: August 21, 2022.

Where: Rogers Centre

Tickets: On sale on October 15 through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.