Toronto Zoo and TSO team up to bring young audiences Zoophony this fall

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Oct 7 2021, 9:51 am
The Toronto Zoo and Toronto Symphony Orchestra have teamed up to bring schools a new virtual concert experience featuring classical music and animals.

The series, called Zoophony, will explore animal sounds that are like music and musical sounds that are like animals. It is already being filmed and will be available to schools beginning on November 22.

The experience will show music through an animal lens, as well as animals through a musical lens, a new take on the pairing between animals and music.

According to a press release, the series will explore themes like “What elements of music make a tiger sound threatening, or a birdsong attractive? How do composers’ musical ideas compare to those of a gorilla, or a wolf?”

“Through this new partnership with TSO, we have found a unique opportunity to connect children with wildlife and music, allowing us to see and appreciate nature from a new perspective. Our shared hope is to further extend our reach to the communities that may not ordinarily have access to these types of experiences,” Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo, said in a press release.

“Both the TSO and the Zoo are places where children’s imaginations and curiosity are ignited and celebrated. […] We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Zoo to find new ways to either introduce orchestral music to some children or allow them to explore the music more deeply,” Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, the TSO’s principal education conductor and community ambassador, said in a press release.

