"Loving husband, caring father": Second shooting spree victim identified as Milton's Shakeel Ashraf

Sep 13 2022, 9:03 pm
The second victim in yesterday’s GTHA shooting rampage has been identified as Shakeel Ashraf, described as “a brave son, a loving husband, a caring father,” by the Muslim Association of Milton. 

According to Halton Police, the 38-year-old man was shot and killed at the auto shop he worked at, MK Auto Repairs located in Milton. Today, Ashraf is remembered by members of his community.

The father of three, business owner, and cricket player was described as a “kind, generous and down-to-earth person” who was “always willing to help others.”

Family, friends, and the town of Milton continue to grieve after a senseless act that has shaken up the community. 

The suspect, who is now dead, was reportedly an employee at the MK Collision Centre, the auto shop that Ashraf owned, where the shooting tragically occurred.  

According to Halton Police, after a two-hour search, the suspect was located at a cemetery in Hamilton, where he was gunned down by law enforcement. 

Our thoughts are with each victim, their families and friends, and are with all members of the Toronto Police Service and our greater police family as well throughout this terribly tragic time,” Halton Regional Police Service Chief, Stephen Tanner said in a press release.  

Constable Andrew Hong, a 22-year veteran Toronto police officer was the second victim in yesterday’s shooting spree. 

