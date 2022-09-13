The second victim in yesterday’s GTHA shooting rampage has been identified as Shakeel Ashraf, described as “a brave son, a loving husband, a caring father,” by the Muslim Association of Milton.

According to Halton Police, the 38-year-old man was shot and killed at the auto shop he worked at, MK Auto Repairs located in Milton. Today, Ashraf is remembered by members of his community.

Shakeel Ashraf was 2nd victim of yesterdays shooting in Milton. He was well known across town. See this story for more https://t.co/2PBAgj4WxB#Milton #GunViolence pic.twitter.com/6xor6jkFDs — Jaffer (@jaffermaniar) September 13, 2022

The father of three, business owner, and cricket player was described as a “kind, generous and down-to-earth person” who was “always willing to help others.”

Shakeel Ashraf, a father of 3, business owner & cricket player, is being remembered as a kind, generous & down-to-earth person “always willing to help others.” pic.twitter.com/o72KiIj1ZX — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) September 13, 2022

Family, friends, and the town of Milton continue to grieve after a senseless act that has shaken up the community.

Devastated for Shakeel Ashraf’s family and others in my hometown impacted by this tragedyhttps://t.co/Vh3fEig24J — Jenna Moon (@_jennamoon) September 13, 2022

Also, on behalf of the @CityOfHamilton we send our deepest condolences to all the loved ones of Shakeel Ashraf—a tragic and senseless loss to the entire community.https://t.co/KKD2SDS5e0 — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) September 13, 2022

The suspect, who is now dead, was reportedly an employee at the MK Collision Centre, the auto shop that Ashraf owned, where the shooting tragically occurred.

The second victim killed in Monday’s shootings is Shakeel Ashraf. Friends say he was the owner of MK Collision Centre in Milton where the suspect was an employee. https://t.co/CVUuWRIRdL pic.twitter.com/1PjlVGZfJq — Ginella Massa (@Ginella_M) September 13, 2022

According to Halton Police, after a two-hour search, the suspect was located at a cemetery in Hamilton, where he was gunned down by law enforcement.

“Our thoughts are with each victim, their families and friends, and are with all members of the Toronto Police Service and our greater police family as well throughout this terribly tragic time,” Halton Regional Police Service Chief, Stephen Tanner said in a press release.

Constable Andrew Hong, a 22-year veteran Toronto police officer was the second victim in yesterday’s shooting spree.