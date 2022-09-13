Peel police have announced it’s coordinating a “multi-jurisdictional investigation” into yesterday’s shootings in Mississauga and the Hamilton area, resulting in the death of a Toronto police officer.

At approximately 4:30 pm on September 12, officers from Halton Regional Police Service and Hamilton Police Service located a man suspected to be involved in the shootings.

Halton police tweeted shortly after that the suspect was in police custody.

UPDATE: Suspect has been located and is in police custody. 1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 12, 2022

But now there are reports that the suspect died at the scene, which the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating. Seven investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

According to SIU, there was an “interaction” and officers shot the suspect in Mount Hamilton Cemetery near York Boulevard.

Police have not released the name of the suspect responsible for the death of 48-year-old Toronto police officer Andrew Hong.