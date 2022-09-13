NewsCrime

Investigation underway into the death of Mississauga shooting spree suspect

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Sep 13 2022, 2:03 pm
Investigation underway into the death of Mississauga shooting spree suspect
@SIUOntario/Twitter

Peel police have announced it’s coordinating a “multi-jurisdictional investigation” into yesterday’s shootings in Mississauga and the Hamilton area, resulting in the death of a Toronto police officer.

At approximately 4:30 pm on September 12, officers from Halton Regional Police Service and Hamilton Police Service located a man suspected to be involved in the shootings.

Halton police tweeted shortly after that the suspect was in police custody.

But now there are reports that the suspect died at the scene, which the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating. Seven investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

According to SIU, there was an “interaction” and officers shot the suspect in Mount Hamilton Cemetery near York Boulevard.

Police have not released the name of the suspect responsible for the death of 48-year-old Toronto police officer Andrew Hong.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.